Our view: Help available for South Jersey inmates ready to turn it around

It’s never too late to take responsibility for yourself and your life. Seeing someone do so is inspiring. The most beloved story for Tibetans is that of Milarepa, who was a murderer early in life and became a famous Buddhist yogi.
Kiongozi Lumumba is surely moving in the right direction, judging from a recent Press feature story.
He already had served 25 years in prison for armed robbery when he returned to Atlantic City. An addict, he turned to crime again and in 2018 landed in the Atlantic County jail, facing a third state prison term at age 59.
There he found he could still become responsible and turn his life around, with help from numerous local, state and federal programs.
A key one began the year before Lumumba’s arrival. The John Brooks Recovery Center had begun a robust treatment and counseling program for addicted inmates.
Warden David Kelsey said inmates are screened to see if they’d benefit from services to address substance abuse, homelessness, chronic unemployment, and medical and mental health issues. These serve the overarching goal of ensuring the proper supports are in place before an inmate is discharged and reenters the community.
The Ocean County jail has similar programs. It gives inmates access to Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, education options, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and religious programming.
Since inmates may lose or not have important papers such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or driver’s license, the state Department of Corrections gives each exiting inmate an NJDOC ID, which is accepted for services by state and local governments and related nonprofits.
Last week, New Jersey got federal money to expand an unusual program to support employers who hire people with criminal records or poor credit histories. The $100,000 grant will allow the program to help those recovering from substance abuse, as well. The program’s federal bonds act like insurance to protect employers from theft or other unlawful actions by the new employees. New Jersey is one of just six states to offer the program begun in 1966. Since then, fewer than 1% of the bonds have been used to recover employer losses.
These and many other programs help counter the corrupting influences of a life of crime, addiction and imprisonment. But individuals must have the will to see and take the opportunity.
As Lumumba said, “It is really hard to determine who is ready for treatment and who is the best fit.”
He and many others have shown how to do it. May following their lead become the norm.
