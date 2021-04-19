Our view: Help available for South Jersey inmates ready to turn it around

Since inmates may lose or not have important papers such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or driver’s license, the state Department of Corrections gives each exiting inmate an NJDOC ID, which is accepted for services by state and local governments and related nonprofits.

Last week, New Jersey got federal money to expand an unusual program to support employers who hire people with criminal records or poor credit histories. The $100,000 grant will allow the program to help those recovering from substance abuse, as well. The program’s federal bonds act like insurance to protect employers from theft or other unlawful actions by the new employees. New Jersey is one of just six states to offer the program begun in 1966. Since then, fewer than 1% of the bonds have been used to recover employer losses.

These and many other programs help counter the corrupting influences of a life of crime, addiction and imprisonment. But individuals must have the will to see and take the opportunity.

As Lumumba said, “It is really hard to determine who is ready for treatment and who is the best fit.”

He and many others have shown how to do it. May following their lead become the norm.