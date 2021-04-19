 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our view: Help available for South Jersey inmates ready to turn it around
0 comments
top story

Our view: Help available for South Jersey inmates ready to turn it around

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
After Jail

Kiongozi Lumumba, 62, of Atlantic City, taxi cab driver in front of the Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing Tuesday 23, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

It’s never too late to take responsibility for yourself and your life. Seeing someone do so is inspiring. The most beloved story for Tibetans is that of Milarepa, who was a murderer early in life and became a famous Buddhist yogi.

Kiongozi Lumumba is surely moving in the right direction, judging from a recent Press feature story.

He already had served 25 years in prison for armed robbery when he returned to Atlantic City. An addict, he turned to crime again and in 2018 landed in the Atlantic County jail, facing a third state prison term at age 59.

There he found he could still become responsible and turn his life around, with help from numerous local, state and federal programs.

A key one began the year before Lumumba’s arrival. The John Brooks Recovery Center had begun a robust treatment and counseling program for addicted inmates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Warden David Kelsey said inmates are screened to see if they’d benefit from services to address substance abuse, homelessness, chronic unemployment, and medical and mental health issues. These serve the overarching goal of ensuring the proper supports are in place before an inmate is discharged and reenters the community.

The Ocean County jail has similar programs. It gives inmates access to Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, education options, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and religious programming.

Since inmates may lose or not have important papers such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or driver’s license, the state Department of Corrections gives each exiting inmate an NJDOC ID, which is accepted for services by state and local governments and related nonprofits.

Last week, New Jersey got federal money to expand an unusual program to support employers who hire people with criminal records or poor credit histories. The $100,000 grant will allow the program to help those recovering from substance abuse, as well. The program’s federal bonds act like insurance to protect employers from theft or other unlawful actions by the new employees. New Jersey is one of just six states to offer the program begun in 1966. Since then, fewer than 1% of the bonds have been used to recover employer losses.

These and many other programs help counter the corrupting influences of a life of crime, addiction and imprisonment. But individuals must have the will to see and take the opportunity.

As Lumumba said, “It is really hard to determine who is ready for treatment and who is the best fit.”

He and many others have shown how to do it. May following their lead become the norm.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News