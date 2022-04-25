Our view: Hearing on using NJ cannabis tax money neglects major obvious need

There may be nothing politicians like more than having a pile of money and asking who wants some. That in essence is what New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has been doing recently.

The legalized and regulated sale of marijuana started Thursday and, based on the experience of somewhat similar Massachusetts, is expected to generate more than $400 million a year in tax revenue.

A third and final online meeting asked South Jersey people and organizations where they would like to see the money go (after ones held for the north and central regions of the state). Unsurprisingly, participants had plenty of suggestions -- mostly schemes to do good, to benefit themselves or organization, or some inscrutable blend of such motivations. We were dismayed by what wasn’t strongly urged, considering it an indication of a lack of awareness or compassion.

Several speakers went negative, saying none of the cannabis money should be used for police. None gave reasons for such an exclusion, so presumably this enmity stems from police enforcement of laws that until a year ago made cannabis possession, use and sale illegal.

The New Jersey League of Municipalities thinks legalization will add costs for its members, including for additional training of police officers and for tests and checks for driving under the influence of the drug. Since other cannabis enforcements have been eliminated, perhaps enough law enforcement resources already have been freed up.

Since the legalizing legislation offers municipalities a path to their own share of the marijuana taxes, they’ll likely be free to use it as they think appropriate and certainly without effective restriction. Demanding that none of the windfall ends up in law enforcement is like pacifists insisting that none of their federal taxes be used for war. Government money is far too interchangeable for such notions.

Speakers participating in the virtual hearing advocated spending on education, housing aid and mental health services, and giving it directly to poor and minority communities. The Rev. Bryan McCallister said, “I believe that these funds should go directly to socially and economically disadvantaged communities that have been the most harmed by the war on drugs.”

This is the best kind of wish, one that already has come true. Under the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, most of the money must go to the state’s low-income areas that have had more drug-law enforcement.

The commission’s rules also give preference for participation in the new commercial marijuana industry to individuals with past cannabis convictions, those from designated economically disadvantaged areas, and to businesses owned by minorities, women and disabled veterans.

A few other priorities were voiced, including property tax reduction, cannabis research, and even increased enforcement to limit noise and odors from cannabis facilities.

No one, apparently and disappointingly, mentioned using the money for the urgent need this newly legal drug creates -- reduction of its harms to people and society.

Sure, most people will have benign and pleasant experiences with this psychoactive substance. Many others will have problems, according to the National Institutes of Health. Its National Institute on Drug Abuse says these effects include impaired body movement, difficulty with thinking and problem-solving, impaired memory, hallucinations and delusions (at high doses), and psychosis (greatest risk with regular use of high doses).

The public needs awareness of these potential harms and guidance on managing cannabis use to avoid them. The leading U.S. health authority says the amount of THC (the active ingredient) in marijuana has increased for decades, and could expose new users to “a greater chance of a harmful reaction. Higher THC levels may explain the rise in emergency room visits involving marijuana use.”

Beyond possible acute harms, “those who frequently use large amounts report the following: lower life satisfaction, poorer mental health, poorer physical health, and more relationship problems. People also report less academic and career success,” says the NIH unit. “For example, marijuana use is linked to a higher likelihood of dropping out of school. It's also linked to more job absences, accidents and injuries.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 10% of cannabis users become addicted.

These harms aren’t nearly as severe as those of opioid use and addiction, but they’re also far from nothing. The state’s Cannabis Commission will be negligent in its recommendation to the Legislature if it doesn’t make harm reduction a priority for the drug windfall. The ounce that’s important as marijuana becomes ubiquitous will be that of prevention aimed at the next drug crisis needing many pounds of cure.