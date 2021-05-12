 Skip to main content
Our view: Hammonton shows not all personnel complaints deserve compensation
Our view: Hammonton shows not all personnel complaints deserve compensation

A state appeals court recently made a call that looks to us like a referee’s “no foul, no penalty” judgment letting the game proceed without undue interruption.

A trial judge had awarded four Hammonton volunteer firefighters $80,000 (to be split). They had sued the town, alleging violations of their rights to due process and equal protection during a 2015 town investigation of complaints of sexual harassment, threatening messages and aggressive driving.

The four were temporarily suspended during the investigation. The probe resulted in two being cleared after no evidence of wrongdoing was found, and others being recommended for administrative hearings.

The former longtime town solicitor investigating the matter, Brian Howell, said he found evidence of extreme competitiveness between Hammonton’s two volunteer fire companies that had resulted in behavior that risks public safety.

Town officials said they had to take action once the complaints were brought to them or face the possibility of litigation from alleged victims. Councilman Michael Torrissi offered a good suggestion — that in the future, firefighters named in complaints should not be publically identified until the investigation is complete.

The N.J. Superior Court, Appellate Division, carefully reviewed the trial record and ruled the complaint of the firefighters should be dismissed.

The panel of judges said, “Once their due process claims were properly dismissed, plaintiffs’ shapeshifting equal protection claim was dubious at best.”

In overturning the 2018 award, the three-judge panel also reversed the trial court’s decision that the town must pay the firefighters $85,963 in attorney’s fees and costs.

Now town officials and members of its two volunteer fire companies can focus on developing the kind of professional and mutually supportive relationships demanded by their important positions.

