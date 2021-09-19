Our view: Hamilton Township's good compromise on bamboo regulation depends on control

Hamilton Township recently proposed regulating bamboo to prevent it from harming neighboring properties or annoying their owners.

The state League of Municipalities has estimated that about a fourth of N.J. towns have enacted or considered requiring property owners to control their plantings of bamboo, a tall and strong Asian plant. Some of the thousand species are “clumping” types more easily controlled, but “running bamboo” is harder to restrain and can crack building foundations and in-ground pools.

Once bamboo gets established it’s hard to get rid of. One of us dug it out of our property, shocked at having to go nearly 3 feet deep to get to the thick running roots that connect and spread it.

Back in 2014, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo proposed the statewide regulation of running bamboo, including limits on where it can be planted and requiring real estate agents to disclose its presence on properties for sale.

According to the statement accompanying the bill, which wasn’t enacted, it came at the behest of a woman who moved to Linwood after she lost her Atlantic City house to Superstorm Sandy. She soon discovered running bamboo from a neighboring yard had “caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to (her) property and threatened the foundation of her home.”