Our view: Governor’s record central to Murphy-Ciattarelli choice

The candidates for New Jersey governor are career business people. Incumbent Phil Murphy, of Middletown, Monmouth County, is a former Wall Street executive. Jack Ciattarelli, of Hillsborough Township, Somerset County, is an accountant who served three terms in the state Assembly.
Republican Ciattarelli, as might be expected from his profession, advocates fixing the finances of a state government he considers broken. “State government is bloated, inefficient and corrupted by certain special interests,” he recently said in a debate. The state’s effort to force its energy sector to switch to renewables also needs a comprehensive analysis of the costs and benefits.
Regarding Murphy’s many months of executive orders in the COVID pandemic, Ciattarelli said the governor was too heavy handed and too restrictive. Providing the public with all the information it needed to make informed decisions in the pandemic and developing policies that work for the majority of state residents would have been better, he said.
Most people are unfamiliar with Jack Ciattarelli, but four years ago they knew even less about Murphy. Then his large donations to North Jersey political bosses gave him the Democratic nomination for governor. After more than three years in office, they know much more.
He set the tone for his term in his first months in office, proposing a record $37.4 billion state budget with $1.5 billion in new and higher taxes. It included an additional $283 million for schools (the teachers union being his biggest supporter) and a $242 million increase in the state subsidy for NJ Transit (which subsequently shut down the Atlantic City-Philadelphia rail line for several months while it used the lines trains up north).
Murphy was a leader in the trend to have government pay for community college. Expected funding dropped from $400 million, to $200 million and ended at $25 million -- covering for income-qualifying students any tuition balance owed after their state and federal aid.
In one of Murphy’s great successes, in 2019 he took a partnership approach to state oversight of Atlantic City under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act. Led by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Special Counsel Jim Johnson, the collaboration was embraced by area residents, enabling the state and city to move forward together on the bipartisan plan for its restoration.
That year revealed that a worker in Murphy’s election campaign, Katie Brennan, had tried vainly for 18 months to get her complaint of sexual assault against a fellow campaigner heard in court and by the Murphy administration. As the state Legislature held hearings and Murphy focused on damage control, a newspaper found his head of the Schools Development Authority who hired the alleged assailant had funneled jobs to family, friends and supporters. Lizette Delgado-Polanco, also vice chair of the State Democratic Committee, had fired 26 nonpartisan career professionals, replacing them with 33 new hires connected to her and other top Democrats.
In what might be the most memorable part of Murphy’s legacy, his administration expedited offshore wind development after his predecessor, former Gov. Chris Christie, refused to even begin exploring its extraordinary value. The first project, by Ørsted off Atlantic City, was awarded in time for an expected 12% federal tax credit soon to expire.
Murphy’s actions to make New Jersey welcoming to people in the country illegally culminated with banning local law enforcement from a federal cooperative program. The state also gives illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded legal aid, college tuition assistance and driver’s licenses, and bans police from inquiring about immigration status in most investigations.
When the Legislature approved funding to rebuild Wildwood’s Boardwalk, Murphy vetoed it in an action political analysts saw as punishing foes in his own party -- and soon the district’s Democratic legislators were defeated. Later the governor promised the mayor some money to make repairs.
Speaking in South Jersey, Murphy said if voters are motivated by opposition to taxes, “we’re probably not your state.” This in a state where on average each resident will pay an estimated $931,698 in taxes during their lifetime, the highest in the nation and almost twice what the average American will pay.
In March 2020, with COVID-19 cases starting to increase here and in nearby states, Murphy took decisive action to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. His sweeping executive order closed public and private schools, casinos, indoor dining and drinking, fitness centers and entertainment. As the pandemic proceeded for months, he rejected efforts, even within his own party, to take a regional approach to restrictions to reflect the vast differences in the pandemic between South Jersey and North Jersey.
After two years and with the pandemic continuing, a determination can’t yet be made about the effectiveness of government emergency orders, Murphy’s included. Even after improvements in countering and treating COVID, and substantial costs to businesses and residents, New Jersey still has the 2nd highest death rate in nation from the disease.
There’s no doubt that Murphy’s Department of Labor bungled its critical mission of getting unemployment benefits to hundreds of thousands of jobless residents. More than a year later, many still can’t get the state to respond and fix their benefit claims.
After failing to get the Legislature to legalize marijuana for adults, Murphy and fellow Democrats set up a one-sided referendum and enacted laws to create and tax a commercial marijuana industry. For three years and counting, they have refused to consider or even acknowledge the drug’s harms made evident by the federal Centers for Disease Control and National Academies of Sciences.
Murphy signed a state budget this year that balloons to $46.4 billion, a 15% increase over last year’s record budget. Since taking office, he has increased state spending by 30% -- triple the rate of inflation.
Gubernatorial running mates this year may influence votes more than usual, especially in South Jersey. Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has led the effort to stabilize the finances of and reinvent Atlantic City as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. Republican challenger Diane Allen, a Burlington County former state senator and assemblywoman, is widely known as a longtime Philadelphia television news anchor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.