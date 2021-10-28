Our view: Governor’s record central to Murphy-Ciattarelli choice

The candidates for New Jersey governor are career business people. Incumbent Phil Murphy, of Middletown, Monmouth County, is a former Wall Street executive. Jack Ciattarelli, of Hillsborough Township, Somerset County, is an accountant who served three terms in the state Assembly.

Republican Ciattarelli, as might be expected from his profession, advocates fixing the finances of a state government he considers broken. “State government is bloated, inefficient and corrupted by certain special interests,” he recently said in a debate. The state’s effort to force its energy sector to switch to renewables also needs a comprehensive analysis of the costs and benefits.

Regarding Murphy’s many months of executive orders in the COVID pandemic, Ciattarelli said the governor was too heavy handed and too restrictive. Providing the public with all the information it needed to make informed decisions in the pandemic and developing policies that work for the majority of state residents would have been better, he said.

Most people are unfamiliar with Jack Ciattarelli, but four years ago they knew even less about Murphy. Then his large donations to North Jersey political bosses gave him the Democratic nomination for governor. After more than three years in office, they know much more.