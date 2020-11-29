Our view: Government benefits fraud too common, too costly to taxpayers

This sound familiar? A pain management doctor with offices across South Jersey was charged this month with fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for care he didn’t provide.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Dr. Morris Antebi fraudulently billed Medicaid for $15.3 million and Medicare for $8 million from 2014 to 2020.

Antebi operates offices in Northfield, Vineland, Cape May Court House and Toms River. On some of the dates the doctor claimed he was treating patients, records showed he was in fact on trips to China, Israel, Turkey, the Dominican Republic and across Europe, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

This case is unrelated to the benefits fraud conspiracy that has appalled South Jersey residents the past three years. In that one, Carpenito’s office has charged more than 30 people — including many public employees – with making $50 million in fraudulent claims on lavish state health plans for expensive and unneeded compounded medicines.

Conspiracies to commit health care fraud are so common in New Jersey that it’s hard to keep track of the arrests and prosecutions by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark. This month alone has seen three others.