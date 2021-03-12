Our view:Good small steps toward big gains from regionalization, consolidation

One main reason New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation is that they fund what must be the country’s most redundant local government system.
Despite being one of the smallest U.S. states, New Jersey has a ludicrous 565 municipalities. That’s more than Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware — combined!
Routine local government functions and their costs are duplicated endlessly across this vast collection of the smallest political fiefdoms.
The obvious good-government improvement, which officials above the municipal level have pursued for decades, is to consolidate governmental functions — improving them and making them more professional, while ending unneeded duplications and waste of tax revenue.
We’re glad to see state and county leaders persevering in their efforts to promote local consolidation and regionalization.
One is Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who in November urged its municipalities to consider combining their little courts into an appropriately sized and functional countywide municipal court. Some town officials quickly rejected that before it could be studied and the savings to their taxpayers estimated.
Now some forward-thinking local officials have expressed an interest in considering this and other consolidations. Levinson said a countywide court could save each municipality (and its taxpayers) about 30%. Egg Harbor Township, for example, spends up to $800,000 annually on its local court, he said.
Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson and Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, whose discussions with Levinson got the ball rolling, are studying a countywide system and the savings possible (along with Court Administrator Harold Berchtold and County Counsel James Ferguson). Their report is expected this spring.
A bit of progress toward sensible regionalization of schools also has been made recently.
Bills to remove barriers to that — such as easing the transition in state aid — are moving ahead or planned in the Legislature. Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo continue to consistently support efforts to achieve significant savings through consolidation and regionalization.
Salem County officials are taking the next step, looking at creating the state’s first countywide school district. Elsewhere municipalities are studying the combination of their schools into K-12 districts — a Sweeney priority that’s as strong in its educational gains as in its savings.
This is a good time for residents to support local government that is more efficient and spends its revenue more effectively. In some cases, they’ll have to assert their interests strongly to persuade municipal officials to put them first.
