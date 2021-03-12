Our view:Good small steps toward big gains from regionalization, consolidation

One main reason New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation is that they fund what must be the country’s most redundant local government system.

Despite being one of the smallest U.S. states, New Jersey has a ludicrous 565 municipalities. That’s more than Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware — combined!

Routine local government functions and their costs are duplicated endlessly across this vast collection of the smallest political fiefdoms.

The obvious good-government improvement, which officials above the municipal level have pursued for decades, is to consolidate governmental functions — improving them and making them more professional, while ending unneeded duplications and waste of tax revenue.

We’re glad to see state and county leaders persevering in their efforts to promote local consolidation and regionalization.

One is Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who in November urged its municipalities to consider combining their little courts into an appropriately sized and functional countywide municipal court. Some town officials quickly rejected that before it could be studied and the savings to their taxpayers estimated.