Our view: Good practical local bills in new Legislature

The new state Legislature, having absorbed the results of last year’s election for every seat in it, is attending to its duty of serving the public in all sorts of matters. Ordinarily this would hardly be worth remarking, but for two years during the pandemic the legislators largely shirked their duty in favor of emergency rule by Gov. Phil Murphy.

With New Jersey finally looking ahead, a stream of practical pieces of legislation has started to flow through the Senate and Assembly. New members already have had opportunities to make solid contributions or to lose focus and stumble.

Legislators in the 1st and 2nd districts quickly got behind the long-time quest to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the last public setting in the state where lighting up is allowed. As other legislators give them some deference on South Jersey and Atlantic City issues, this tipped the balance and made it almost inevitable that casinos will be permanently smoke free. We’re guessing sometime in the fall.

Sen. Michael Testa resumed the productivity and prominence he showed in the prior session. He tackled New Jersey’s unemployment debacle with a bill pressuring the department to finally resume meeting with the jobless about their claims and addressed a hotter topic with another that would ensure parents have a say about state efforts to teach their young children views about sex, race and gender.

His counterpart in the 2nd District, Sen. Vince Polistina, returned to the Legislature in the senior branch after serving several years ago in the Assembly. He introduced a bill to let the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority finance transit projects linking to Atlantic City International Airport. Those could help the city’s Tourism District, which is the CRDA’s mission, but haven’t been allowed under existing regulations.

“Convenient and accessible transportation from the airport would be a boon not only for tourists but the entire Atlantic City community,” Polistina said. Adding stops or a connection to the airport to NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line has been considered. Last month the bill was approved by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.

Republican Polistina’s bill was cosponsored by Democratic Sen. Troy Singleton of the 7th District on the other side of South Jersey. Singleton also sponsored a bill to give 1.25% of sports gaming dollars generated by casinos to Atlantic City for property tax relief. The tax money currently goes to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to market and promote the city. Singleton estimated the city would get about $2.5 million under his bill. It also was advanced by the same committee.

Sen. Ed Durr of the western 3rd District, who defeated Senate President Steve Sweeney in November, reached for a national issue. He proposed a resolution urging Congress and President Biden to take action to make America energy independent.

We don’t like to see public representatives looking beyond the jobs they should be doing to vainly try to meddle in the jobs of other elected officials. It doesn’t work, even as political posturing, and therefore wastes time and effort. The resolution was tabled, probably for good. With this Durr quickly has put into question whether he is up to the demands of his high office.

We’re glad to have the Legislature back in full action. Like the public, we find much to like and much to disapprove of in its work. But having had a taste of legislators diminishing the public’s voice in its own affairs, the appreciation for that essential service is heightened.