Our view: Good ideas abound for Marmora intersection

The Turnpike Authority quickly put things in perspective, saying there hasn’t been an excessive number of severe accidents at the intersection. The State Police added that accidents reported to them are in line with those at other parkway interchanges.

So perhaps the problem is that lesser vehicle-damaging crashes are too common. A pedestrian was struck by a car there in July, but this intersection is no man’s land for pedestrians and there must be very few of them. (They’re allowed to walk at the side of the road, but if they do so they should be on the highest alert at this complex crossroads.)

Local drivers may compare this parkway interchange in Marmora with one in Galloway Township at Jimmie Leeds Road. That one is spacious and modern, thanks to its rebuilding to create the full interchange needed by nearby Stockton University and hospitals. This could be done in Marmora, but it would involve the huge expense of building a wider parkway overpass, so smaller improvements may be adequate and preferable.