Our view: Good choice in 2nd District Senate race

South Jersey still has the most competitive legislative districts in the state. When secure early voting in person begins Saturday at six sites throughout Atlantic County, citizens will find excellent candidates for state Senate on the 2nd District ballot. The Press editorial board interviewed them and found enough differing views on issues and approaches to government that they offer a good choice and should strongly encourage a big turnout. Among the things they have in common is that both own small businesses.
Democrat Vince Mazzeo, the incumbent assemblyman seeking to move up to the Senate and owner of a prominent produce store in Northfield, rightfully took credit for his bills establishing the casino PILOT program and enabling the state takeover of Atlantic City finances in response to multiple casino closings and the city’s near bankruptcy in 2014.
Even though the state’s Atlantic City project was always bipartisan, Mazzeo did take “a lot of heat” locally at the time. Since then, the stabilization of the city and the substantial private investment in it have shown it was the right course. He noted that Atlantic City had a $261 million budget and increased its property tax 52% in two years before the takeover and PILOT -- and now the budget is $200 million and property taxes have gone down and stayed flat.
Losing 80% of his store’s wholesale business during the pandemic made him more acutely aware of the need to get money to small businesses, so he helped get $35 million and then $120 million in grants to small and micro-businesses and restaurants.
Republican Vince Polistina, a former assemblyman who heads a civil engineering firm in Egg Harbor Township, said his profession gives him a good perspective and experience on technical issues such as sea-level rise, fiscal issues and getting things done in New Jersey’s regulatory environment.
He helped create Atlantic City’s Tourism District in 2008 to make the state a partner with the resort. But after billions of dollars in investment yet insufficient improvement toward a safer and cleaner city, he said Atlantic County should be a partner in its reinvention as well.
Polistina said the public’s main concern is that the state has become unaffordable, in large part due to the taxing and spending by Democrats. “Ours is the party of fiscal responsibility,” he said. Since the pandemic, state government has failed to provide constituent essentials such as reliable unemployment benefits and motor vehicle services, he said.
While officials draw attention to taxing the rich and corporations, Polistina said, government has increased property, sales and gasoline taxes on the middle class. He would push to make state government streamlined and limited, giving it the right tools to be efficient.
Mazzeo said “it’s very difficult to roll back taxes,” but they might be stabilized by reducing regulatory costs to businesses and increasing state funding to schools. “That’s where you would see property taxes either stabilizing or going down,” he said.
He pointed to benefits of increased state spending such as more property tax relief, the senior freeze, homestead rebate and extension of the earned income tax credit to those without dependents. “A lot of times things in the past weren’t funded correctly,” he said.
The candidates were asked whether the Legislature, in light of Gov. Phil Murphy’s multi-year state of emergency with government by executive orders, should decide whether emergencies declared by the governor may continue longer than a few months.
Mazzeo said he’d be open to talking about a time period on executive orders. He said he was upset that Murphy told the casinos just two days before July 4th that they couldn’t reopen indoor dining and bars as planned, wasting supplies and upending staff schedules. “We told the governor we didn’t think that was a good decision.”
Polistina said the Legislature should have reviewed the state of emergency, perhaps after 90 days. This could have permitted tailored approaches for the differing pandemic and business conditions in South Jersey and North Jersey. Excluding the Legislature for so long “is not good government at work,” he said.
Both candidates support offshore wind and solar power to help address climate change, but have their own views about paying for it.
Polistina said the state hasn’t studied the economics of renewable energy or analyzed its costs, so state efforts may boost energy prices and reduce emissions at the expense of consumers.
Mazzeo said the future cost of natural gas is unknowable and diversifying energy use makes the state less dependent on it and cuts back emissions. “Diversifying energy sources is a safe bet going forward as far as being fair on costs,” he said.
Both were asked whether it was appropriate that the state had stopped local law enforcement from cooperating with federal enforcement of immigration laws. Both began by saying national immigration reform was needed, as well as a path to citizenship for those born to parents here illegally. On enforcement, Mazzeo said he would defer the issue to the state attorney general who made the decision. Polistina said all laws should be enforced, including on immigration, and the border closed to illegal entry.
One thing about the campaign has puzzled us. Half of the mailers we’ve received in the district have been from a New Jersey Education Association political action committee (all of it negative, nasty and with some obviously false accusations).
Mazzeo wisely declined to comment on the actions of others over which he has no control. Polistina said the teachers want to help ensure Senate President Steve Sweeney, leader of the South Jersey Democrats, has the supporting legislators he needs to keep his presidency and eventually run for governor.
But in the prior election, the teachers led an unsuccessful $10 million campaign to get rid of Sweeney! Perhaps they are appeasing a possible future governor they tried to destroy and expressing gratitude for his help in increasing spending on their schools by $1.5 billion under Murphy.
Let us draw one final distinction regarding the potential clout of the would-be senators. Mazzeo would be a member of the party that controls the Legislature and would have a say what the party does with government. Polistina would be in the minority, choosing when to criticize or ally with the majority -- but his election could be part of a south and shore trend toward an alternative to one-party rule in New Jersey.
The candidates give voters a good choice, one that can reflect their preference for the future of this area and the state. The one they elect will be right for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.