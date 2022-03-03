Our view: Good but weak start toward NJ affordability

A central theme of state Republican campaigns in November was that Democratic control of state government had made New Jersey unaffordable for middle- and working-class residents. The success of those candidates immediately prompted Democrats to make the state’s cost of living a priority.

When the state Senate met recently, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, said, “That’s going to be the forefront of what we’re doing this year -- trying to make New Jersey more affordable.”

The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee quickly acted on the now bipartisan quest for affordability, advancing three bills making baby steps in that direction.

One of them would increase the percentage of annual rent payments that renters can deduct from income before figuring how much New Jersey income tax they owe, from the current 18% of rent to up to 30%.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, who said, “It was made crystal clear by the electorate this past November that New Jersey’s affordability has reached crisis levels.”

Another bill would return payments to municipalities that were diverted to the state general budget from two programs during the severe recession more than a decade ago. The money municipalities got through the Energy Tax Receipts Property Tax Relief Fund and the Consolidated Municipal Property Tax Relief Aid was reduced $331 million in total. The bill would restore the payments gradually over five years starting next year and require municipalities to offset their tax collections to account for the additional aid.

A third bill would let homeowners put off paying their mortgages for up to 180 days if they affirm to their lenders they were financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

These are OK proposals and may in a small way help the selected recipients of their benefits to afford to remain in New Jersey. But the amounts would hardly be noticeable in Gov. Phil Murphy’s record $40 billion state budget. And they don’t address the core problems of state government taxing too much, borrowing too much and spending too much.

New Jersey residents pay hefty levels of all the main taxes that states impose on their residents, including the highest property taxes in the nation. Murphy not long ago took credit for holding the further increase in property taxes to 1.9% last year. So, a key reason New Jersey is unaffordable only got a little worse.

Murphy’s first response to the election’s popular demand for affordability was to rule out any tax increases by his administration during his second term.

But if the Democratic governor and legislative leaders actually want to make the state more affordable, they’ll have to spend less, reduce debt and its costs, and make some combination of significant cuts in property, income and sales taxes. And they’ll have to reduce the tax and regulatory load on businesses that hobbles the state economy and reduces opportunities for everyone.

In a recent column, Carl Golden, senior contributing analyst for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, pointed to Murphy’s opportunity to build the kind of legacy all second-term governors seek when they’re free from the need to seek reelection. For Murphy, Golden said, “there would be no greater and lasting accomplishment than untangling the knot of high cost/high-tax rope that has enveloped the state for so long.”

Getting his party to support a genuine affordability agenda would be a challenge, but at least Murphy could count on help from the growing Republican delegation in the Legislature.