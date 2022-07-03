Our view: Good and bad ways to fund New Jersey parks

New Jersey has public parks and forests throughout the state, a good collection assembled with decades of effort and billions of dollars spent. These recreation areas and green spaces are very popular and counterbalance the urbanization of this small and most densely populated state.

Operating and protecting them costs money too, and even though state government taxes its citizens and businesses more than other states, its officials can never seem to find the money to maintain these facilities dear to the public.

This has prompted two current efforts to increase park funding and find sources for it. One is an environmental coalition’s statewide Fix Our Parks campaign, accompanied by a New Jersey State Lands Management Report.

The other is an unstoppable effort by the Legislature to open a path for private development on part of Liberty State Park, a warning to New Jersey residents that even their state parks are at risk from irresponsible, crony-serving politicians.

The Assembly was expected to pass a bill this week to plan improvements to Liberty, the most visited state park. On the shore near the Statue of Liberty and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, the park is precious open space in Jersey City.

Local groups have long sought recreational facilities there such as ballfields, basketball courts and a natural amphitheater for concerts. The bill sets up a task force to pick and place improvements at the park, but despite repeated pleas from the public and conservation groups, it doesn’t rule out turning part of the park over to private development.

Billionaire Paul Fireman has sought for years to extend his adjacent golf course onto a 22-acre oceanfront section of Liberty called Caven’s Point. He has financed local groups to push for the park bill and might control the task force.

Even recreational improvements could diminish the park if private money becomes the point of a future deal. Gov. Phil Murphy already seems to be onboard. “Sometimes people think it’s in a perfect pristine state right now, doing everything it needs to, particularly for the neighbors that live right around it. It isn’t. It needs to be better and it can be better,” he said recently.

One proposal would transform Liberty with a 150,000 square foot recreation center, skating rinks, an Olympic-sized pool, a 5,000-seat stadium, and a 7,000 seat amphitheater.

Getting the money for that and who knows what and who else might require selling Caven’s Point to the billionaire. Its half-mile beach, the longest in New York Harbor, currently hosts migratory birds, horseshoe crabs, and schoolkids on environmental education trips.

The Fix Our Parks campaign, in contrast, seeks an appropriate level of state spending and more robust private fundraising and public support that would serve the original natural purpose of parks and forests.

The campaign wants to create a statewide nonprofit such as a Friends of New Jersey Parks group to raise private funds, and to develop an advocacy and volunteer base. It also will push for increased state spending on staffing and contractors, and better enforcement of laws against illegal off-road vehicle use and illegal dumping.

According to its report by ecologist Michael Van Clef on management of state lands, New Jersey annually spends just $4 per resident on operating its public lands, and $2 per resident on capital projects for public lands. That’s a small fraction of neighboring New York’s spending $24 per resident for operations and $22 per resident for capital projects, and Pennsylvania’s $12 and $18, respectively.

The underfunding has resulted in fewer hiking trails, campsites and state park visits per resident than either Pennsylvania or New York, and far fewer campsites and visits than the national average.

Tom Gilbert, co-executive director of New Jersey Conservation Foundation, said that with state government sitting on billions in surplus funds, the money is available for public lands.

“Resources devoted to properly managing state parks and forests are just as important as acquiring additional lands,” said Jaclyn Rhoads, assistant executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, another of the four groups in the Fix Our Parks coalition.

These parks and forests belong to the people of New Jersey, a public resource built up over generations whose value will grow over time if politicians don’t raid it for the benefit of their friends and supporters. Residents better lean on their state officials to ensure future generations of this crowded state can enjoy that natural heritage.