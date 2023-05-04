The labor market in America works exceedingly well. There are always millions of jobs available and millions of workers available to fill jobs. Employers and workers seek what they want and come to terms to get things done.

For decades the employment market has efficiently sorted out who will do what work without much government interference. Now legislators in several heavily regulated states are starting to dictate how employers should advertise job openings, and New Jersey wants to join them.

The proposal sounds simple and not very harmful. A bill in the Legislature would require employers to include ranges for salary or wages in job opening advertisements.

There’s no apparent need for this new regulatory scheme. A year ago, about a quarter of job postings in New Jersey already included salary information, according to labor market analyst Hiring Lab. And the trend is toward more without government meddling, with 40% of postings including earnings ranges as of February.

If employers are free to choose the pay ranges, not much harm would be done -- just a little loss of flexibility to meld jobs and employees in mutually beneficial ways that are hard to anticipate. In neighboring New York, Citigroup protested such regulation and kept its flexibility by advertising jobs with salary ranges of zero to $2 million.

But the leading sponsor of the bill, Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, threatened to bring state labor regulators down on employers that don’t adhere to ranges the government considers reasonable. That worries companies. “There’s just so many factors that go into compensation that it makes it difficult to say if we should have a hard-and-fast rule on what ranges should be,” Alexis Bailey, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, told a recent hearing on the bill.

The bill would apply to employers with as few as five employees, a big burden on small businesses for very little result. NJBIA urged making the threshold 10 or more employees.

The most misguided provision of Moriarty’s bill, however, would require employers to advertise every internal promotion (with the salary range, of course). This is absurd on the face of it. Many, maybe most, promotions are minor and incremental. Many confer a new title and a small step on a career path, often with little or even no change in pay. The burden of compliance would push many businesses to reduce incremental promotions, cutting off a channel of feedback to employees on how they’re doing and seriously harming to workplace culture.

The benefits seem slight for risking all these economic harms. Moriarty argued for it because “it’s a waste of time for people applying for jobs, and it’s a waste of time for businesses to go through the interview process and applications, only to find out you don’t mesh in terms of salary requirements.” An employer who felt such a waste already can instantly address it by disclosing pay ranges as it sees fit. Surely job-seekers can spare some time to consider multiple job offers, compare the compensation and make their case to employers that they’re worth more.

Looking at the actual bill, another more likely political motivation becomes apparent. Almost the entire bill is concerned with creating a new branch of civil charges and lawsuits based on lack of adherence to state government job-posting regulations.

“Each failure to announce, post or otherwise make known one promotional opportunity shall constitute a separate violation of this subsection,” states the bill in its first provision. Civil penalties are specified from $1,000 to $10,000 per violation, assessed and collected through “a summary proceeding” by the state’s labor department.

The bill then invites job-seekers and their lawyers to file civil lawsuits over these violations to get compensatory damages and reasonable attorneys' fees and court costs.

Lawyers have dominated the Legislature for years and control positions of power. The push to regulate job postings looks like part of its ongoing efforts to support the legal industry.

The public should reject this to protect their economy and their jobs. Whatever increase in jobs for lawyers such a bill would bring, it will come at the cost of a much larger decrease in jobs for everyone else.

New Jersey already is the state least hospitable to business in the nation. That already costs it many billions in economic activity and hundreds of thousands of jobs each year. That will be more painfully apparent during the next recession.

Heavily regulating communication about job postings would reinforce a message repeatedly sent to businesses -- New Jersey is government by and for certain politically protected classes, and business isn’t one of them.

If the Legislature must try to keep up with other leading regulatory states, it should keep interference with the efficient labor market to a minimum. Employers and job seekers need to be free to seek the terms they think are best and necessary.