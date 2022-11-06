Our view: Girls enrich wrestling program in 3 Atlantic County cities

Over the decades the media have noted many landmarks in women doing things formerly reserved to men. Many became expected and inevitable, once the human species started making the wider use of women and men that was obviously needed. These “first woman” stories have a ways to go before society is ready to quit taking credit for and using them.

Meanwhile, under everyone’s noses, the meaning of this transformation in the division of human labor is unfolding to less attention. A striking example is the opening of scholastic wrestling to girls, who are embracing the sport on their terms and enriching it.

This is visible and appreciated in the youth wrestling program the Coalition for a Safe Community is bringing to students age 11 and up in Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville and Atlantic City. With the help of law enforcement and community groups, the program teaches competitive wrestling to kids who can then participate in high school wrestling. Along the way, they have fun and get strong in body and character. As coalition chairman for Atlantic, Cape May and Salem counties Perry Mays put it, “We want you guys to prosper. That’s what this is all about.”

Wrestling is a sport of personal combat, like boxing but without the high risk of brain trauma. It very much favors physical strength and aggressive competitiveness, so until recently it was exclusively for males. Beyond that, it also favors muscular males of modest stature, whose shorter limbs have greater leverage.

For those who lack some or all of these advantages, or simply don’t like to fight, wrestling can be a grim sport. In gym class it can bring humiliation that is personal and inescapable. As Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds advised students at the program’s recent start in the Egg Harbor City Community School gym, “When you are on the mat, that’s the ultimate accountability. ... Sports is a conduit to teach you how life really is.” As opposed to how some people might wish life could or would be.

The first sign that the participation of girls might make this wrestling encounter a little different was when some told each other, “I’m scared.” Boys, in the old days at least, would never openly admit such weakness.

Then instructors started helping kids practice takedowns and other wrestling moves, and the excitement of entering a world of physical contact previously forbidden took hold. This was fun! The smiles, laughter and playfulness came easier to this mixed group of boys and girls.

“I loved it,” said Jesenya Campos, 11, a sixth grader at the Community School. Her mind already was made up -- she will participate in the program.

The girls who relish competitive wrestling will find opportunities for the sport that didn’t exist until recently. Only in May did the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association sanction girls wrestling programs at member schools. New Jersey in 2018 had become the 14th state in the nation to offer wrestling for girls, but they competed as extensions of boys teams without much organization of dual matches. Now it is its own sport, with a team tournament and its own regulations.

No doubt physical strength and limbs with greater leverage will be advantages for girls too. What a thrill for them to have a sport that favors them.

Organized wrestling goes back to at least the ancient Greeks, who highly esteemed it, but only for males. After two millennia, girls will bring a new perspective to enjoying it.