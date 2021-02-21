Our view: Gilliam’s short prison sentence appropriate, considering all the factors

Frank Gilliam Jr., a former mayor of Atlantic City, was finally sentenced at the end of last month for his 2019 conviction for taking $87,000 from a nonprofit youth sports program he started.
Raising money for kids and pocketing it is pretty bad, so many people disapproved of the meager prison time of just 30 days that Gilliam got. The assistant U.S. attorney handling the prosecution, Sean Farrell, seemed to think he might have misheard the prison sentence and pressed U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez on it (a brave effort or a quick and risky reaction to a surprise from the bench).
Sentencing guidance had been 15 to 21 months, which the judge reduced to 8 to 14 months after hearing from character witnesses and letters supporting Gilliam. That’s still far longer than one month.
Beyond the headline imprisonment number, however, were other substantial parts to Gilliam’s sentence. After prison, he’s confined to home for 11 months except for work, education, religious services or medical care. He’ll be on probation for three years and will have to do 200 hours of community service. And he has to pay back the $87,000 he took.
Mitigating factors raised in court included Gilliam’s family and community involvement, his remorse, and a troubled childhood that included the murder of his mother by his father.
His lawyer also stressed an important point, that his crime didn’t involve his elected position.
Many Atlantic City mayors and other officials have misused their powers and been convicted. Five other mayors since the 1970s have been forced from office for corruption.
In the popular imagination, city mayors have a criminal record going back a century that should merit severe sentencing when one gets caught today. We think it works the other way around, that past corruption and the “what’s in it for me” attitude still too common in Atlantic City tempt some people to think taking something on the side is normal.
And note that Gilliam’s taking over several years amounted to less than $20,000 a year.
There’s no excusing Gilliam’s criminal behavior, of course.
His punishment beyond the multi-faceted federal sentence includes the end of his mayoralty and political career, and substantial damage to his reputation. Add all that up and consider all the factors related to his crime and the sentencing by Judge Rodriguez looks reasonable, just and well-thought-out.
It leaves Gilliam with a path to a law-abiding life with his family, in his community.
He’s got a second chance. May he make the best of it.
