Our view: Funding ACIT expansion an easy decision for Atlantic County

Vocational-technical schools prepare students for skilled jobs. Those in South Jersey typically rank among New Jersey’s highest performing schools on state tests. Political, education and business leaders see them as essential to the state economy.
So when the state allowed Atlantic County to apply for a grant to expand its successful Institute of Technology, the presumptive answer was go for it. When that grant would pay $40 million, leaving the county’s share of the expansion cost just $13.5 million, not applying would be irresponsible.
The expansion would enable ACIT to accept twice as many freshmen each year as now, up to 850, and eventually double enrollment at the school. The school also would expand existing programs and add new ones such as aviation maintenance.
The county commissioners duly voted unanimously recently to bond for its share of the cost if the state selects the ACIT expansion for funding. Not without, however, the usual strong opposition from rival high schools.
When students are accepted at ACIT, their local school districts must send along to the vo-tech school the tax money they collect for their education. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District has said it must give ACIT more than $4 million for the more than 450 students who attend from the district. That’s money GEHR can’t spend on programs for students who attend its three high schools.
We’ve supported vo-tech schools for years for their more focused training. Nowadays they also send many of their graduates on to college, just like a traditional college-prep high school.
Those high schools have been complaining about losing students and funding for years, which probably helped sour Atlantic County voters on vo-tech expansion even if funded by the state. After a state task force recommended putting hundreds of millions into technical and career education, New Jersey voters statewide approved the funding in a November 2018 referendum, but it failed to get majority backing in Atlantic County.
The problem is that with New Jersey’s great excess of school districts (and local government entities of all kinds), schools become fiefdoms competing with each other. That ensures that entrenched educational bureaucracies will oppose and try to undermine alternatives for families even if the public needs them and wants them.
Overly fragmented education also ensures that costs are much higher, as numerous nonclassroom positions and expenditures need to be duplicated at each school (even as enrollments often decline).
The answer is to consolidate them. In the case of ACIT, it and traditional high schools in the county should be part of one countywide district. That sensible organization for this small geographic area is blocked by school officials clinging to their domains and home-rule adherents who often want a system in which their children can get a better education than those in neighboring towns. So much for equal opportunity.
The high schools chafing at the success of ACIT should make the first move, petitioning the county to let them be part of a district with ACIT. That would enable a district board to apportion funding and functions more appropriately — including keeping the vo-tech’s focus on vocational education.
And taxpayers should be the first to encourage such consolidation. The lack of it is a main reason New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.