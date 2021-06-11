Our view: Fund Jersey Shore oceanfront paths, crucial infrastructure that must be maintained

When something lasts a century, perhaps it’s not surprising that New Jersey would give it little thought and less funding for maintenance.

But eventually the century or so is up and the things need to be replaced. Such is the case with two star attractions of the Jersey Shore, the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the Wildwoods Boardwalk. Both are crucial to the state and its tourism industry, and both need to be rebuilt. Not only must that be done, but appropriate government responsibility for these crucial pieces of infrastructure -- including their brethren, the paved oceanfront promenades of other ocean resort municipalities -- should include their proper maintenance going forward.

Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo has taken up the cause, sponsoring a bill that would add the words “boardwalks” and “promenades” to the state law designating the many meanings of “public highways” eligible for transportation aid.

This is not a stretch by any means. These oceanfront walkways are all legal streets -- paper streets, of course, since vehicle traffic is excluded from them. Already among the many pieces of infrastructure considered public highways are pedestrian and bicycle pathways where they are part of streets and bridges.