Our view: From Atlantic County legislators, a sensible law to restore order

Municipalities along the Jersey Shore have struggled this year to maintain the safety and order visitors and residents expect. Crowds organized on social media have popped up repeatedly with little warning, sometimes causing substantial damage and even fatalities.

At the same time, a well-intentioned effort by the Legislature and Murphy administration to decriminalize the use of marijuana stopped police from engaging with minors using and possessing marijuana or alcohol. This has interfered with actions to help keep kids safe and prevent pop-up parties from getting out of hand.

One such gathering 5,000 strong on the Long Branch beach front led to numerous fights and the vandalizing of a police car. Point Pleasant Beach suffered several such parties.

Promoters advertised pop-up parties online, encouraging kids to bring liquor and marijuana and promising public boxing matches. In the absence of appropriate laws and state guidance on responding to the chaos, the municipalities sought and got court orders prohibiting parties unless permitted. But a suddenly appearing crowd, organized anonymously online, is hard to prevent.

Towns along the shore in South Jersey did a commendable job of allowing teenagers to gather and socialize, with enough oversight to ensure safety and order were maintained. Their leaders gathered, shared ideas for responding, and beseeched Gov. Phil Murphy to help restore the ability of police to engage those under 18 illegally consuming marijuana and alcohol. The Murphy administration ignored them.

Then at the end of summer, another pop-up party drew hundreds to Wildwood and surrounding municipalities for a night of reckless and often illegal car antics. Two people were killed and many injured in multiple crashes as law enforcers from the county, several towns and the State Police struggled to keep the street safe.

Murphy called it an “awful tragedy” and said, “God bless the folks whose lives were lost and their families and those who were injured.” He said officials would examine what happened. Since then, we’ve heard nothing.

Early in the summer this newspaper had joined mayors and police officials in urging the Legislature and the Murphy administration to adjust their restrictions on law enforcement. By October, we said, “The Murphy administration must lead the effort to develop an appropriate response to the range of pop-up parties. … If the new year arrives and Murphy still hasn’t acted, the Legislature must make it a priority to ensure preparations are in place by next summer.”

Thankfully, some legislators are doing just that. Assemblywoman Claire Swift and Assemblyman Don Guardian recently introduced a bill to give police clear rules on how they can interact with minors in possession of alcohol or cannabis. Sen. Vince Polistina will introduce a Senate version soon.

The bill would require police to temporarily detain juveniles who unlawfully purchase or possesses alcoholic beverages or cannabis, give them a written warning and notify their parents or guardians. Police would be required to seize from those under age 21 any alcohol or marijuana in their possession. They would not be subject to arrest, and no criminal record would result.

This is a very sensible approach that should restore the ability of law enforcers to maintain order and keep kids safe, while sparing them the punishments that formerly were routine. Even beyond the Jersey Shore and pop-up parties, this law will help police prevent many situations with kids from escalating.

Giving the Jersey Shore this tool to prevent the chaos it repeatedly suffered this year should enjoy the support of all legislators regardless of their party. Safety and order isn’t and shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

There hasn’t been much political sniping so far. State Sen. Michael Testa Jr. unfairly accused the Murphy administration of pursing a “mind-boggling pro-criminal agenda.” A Murphy spokesman unfairly accused Testa of not caring about law and order because he “voted against a resolution condemning Donald Trump and the extremists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.” We hope that stops now.

The proposed law is a necessary good beginning. A framework is needed for getting early warning of pop-up parties being organized on social media, and for effective, coordinated state and local response when one occurs that might threaten life and property in New Jersey.

Let’s get this law enacted first, and then create a task force to design that framework and see if other legislative actions are required.