Our view: Fore! Atlantic County golf cart lease changing

A misunderstanding about a golf cart lease that lands on the front page is a sure sign that it’s an election year in New Jersey.

Atlantic County’s administration recently pursued what used to be a routine task -- leasing 65 golf carts and utility vehicles for three years. Golfers need them at the county’s Green Tree Golf Course.

The county asked for bids on providing electric carts, powered by rechargeable batteries. When there were no bids to provide them, it opened the bidding to those providing gas-powered carts. A Pennsylvania firm will do that for $229,650 for three years.

Ho hum. But the county needed to run the contract through the county commission. After the commissioners unanimously approved the contract for the gas carts, a dispute arose over how that was done.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, discovering belatedly that she had voted for carts that run on a fossil fuel, said she had been misled.

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the commissioners were told that the county received no bids for providing electric carts and so had to open the bidding to providers of gas-powered ones.

