Our view: Forced electric heat may be among hidden NJ clean-energy costs

There was little coverage in January when the state Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that simply would prohibit state government from mandating the use of electric heat and electric hot water. Those are much more expensive than their natural gas equivalents.

The environmental lobby and its allies claimed the bill was premature in the absence of an explicit mandate to use electricity instead of the cheaper fossil fuel. But the state’s Energy Master Plan assumes such a change is coming and calls for subsidies to encourage switching to electric heat. And business interests have reported state Department of Environmental Protection working groups are preparing for a mandate.

At the end of February an Assembly bill was introduced to prohibit electric-use mandates until the state Department of Community Affairs reports on the costs and benefits of electric heating and there are at least six public hearings on the issue throughout the state.

Eric DeGesaro, a lobbyist for the Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey, told New Jersey 101.5 that delaying mandates and holding public hearings is vital. “The affordability crisis in New Jersey is real, and the electrification mandate is the affordability crisis on steroids.”

For two years, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy has delayed releasing a study of the future costs of its Energy Master Plan, which aims to push the state to all-clean-energy use by 2050. In those two years the state has gone ahead and approved massive new subsidies for solar energy, a requirement that utilities reduce energy consumption by homes and businesses, and the development of three offshore wind projects.

At a meeting for energy industry stakeholders last month, a Board of Public Utilities consultant said it may be ready this fall to make public an estimate of some of the costs of administration’s energy agenda.

Michael Makarski, speaking for the Affordable Energy for New Jersey Coalition, told NJ Spotlight, “Following years of the board hiding a study revealing the true costs of the Energy Master Plan, they were gracious enough to provide a farce of a meeting on a second study that ignores capital construction costs, inflation, critical grid upgrades and the rapid-adoption mandates homes and businesses will face.’’

The consultancy Brattle Group expects to consider some rate impacts under three scenarios — what’s already part of New Jersey policies, what would be needed under these policies to reach Murphy’s requirement of 100% clean energy by 2050, and the interim effects on rates from 2035 to 2050.

The Legislature must prohibit energy mandates until the total costs of them are fully and accurately known, and until extensive hearings are held to give homeowners, renters and businesses a voice about the financial burden they would shoulder. The incentives to move to far more expensive electric heating would need to be large and costly themselves, and that too would be paid by the public but in stealth charges on monthly utility bills. They too should be put on hold until there is a sober analysis of all of the consequences of Murphy’s progressive energy agenda.

The administration’s withholding of all meaningful information about the costs it is imposing on the public should be sufficient motivation to get legislators to act. If they don’t, they might allow Gov. Murphy to keep everyone in the dark until his term is over.