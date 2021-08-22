Our view: For NJ's mandate to mask schoolchildren, the shorter the better

Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent order that students and school personnel must again wear masks in the fall was among the first in the nation. Nine other states also have adopted this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.
This isn’t as hard on parents and kids as the prolonged closing of schools. But neither is masking harmless to students and it shouldn’t be done routinely for long periods of time.
The CDC and the governors have responded to the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. That surge is continuing as cases have been steadily rising in New Jersey with more children under 18 affected than in earlier parts of the pandemic.
Masks helped with prior less-contagious forms of the COVID pathogen, reducing the amount of virus coming out of the wearer’s mouth and nose. But cloth masks never completely protected the wearer from getting the virus. For that, vaccination and medical-grade N95 masks are needed, according to Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Children by nature are less likely to suffer from having COVID and less likely than adults to pass the virus to others. Ensuring adequate ventilation, distancing and dividing students into small groups were always the best strategies for them, according to Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor, and Dr. H. Cody Meissner, chief of pediatric diseases at Tufts Children’s Hospital.
Teachers can join students in having negligible risk to the disease by getting vaccinated if they don’t already have natural immunity from a previous infection. Last week, one of the school-masking states, California, ordered teachers to show proof of vaccination or be tested for the virus regularly.
The science behind vaccination is as solid as it gets. But the science is not as solid for requiring children to wear masks.
Makary and Meissner said in a recent Wall Street Journal commentary that no studies suggest masks reduce COVID transmission in children. Of the $42 billion the National Institutes of Health spent on research last year, not a single grant was dedicated to studying masks in children.
The potential harms from long-term masking, however, are known. Makary and Meissner list several physical problems: Masks distract some children from learning; they fog eyeglasses; they can cause severe acne and other skin problems; they can increase levels of carbon dioxide in the blood; and they can become a source of pathogens as they become moist and unclean. And if restricted air intake leads to chronic mouth breathing, that can alter facial development.
Masks also impair children’s ability to read expressions on faces, which can lead to robotic interactions, anxiety and depression.
“Forcing them to make personal, health and developmental sacrifices for the sake of adults who refuse to get immunized is abusive,” Makary and Meissner said. “Before we order the masking of 56 million Americans who are too young to vote and don’t have a lobby, let’s see data showing the benefits and weigh them against the long-term harm.”
Murphy and the Legislature ended the state’s pandemic emergency earlier this year, so the basis for the governor’s order isn’t clear. A group of parents has filed suit in federal court seeking to block his mandate as lacking a legal and scientific basis.
The lack of science in support of masking children and the possible long-term harms point to maintaining the school masking order for as short a term as possible.
With Gov. Murphy seeking reelection in November, he might find an announcement of its end by early October would serve his purposes too.
