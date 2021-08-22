Our view: For NJ's mandate to mask schoolchildren, the shorter the better

Teachers can join students in having negligible risk to the disease by getting vaccinated if they don’t already have natural immunity from a previous infection. Last week, one of the school-masking states, California, ordered teachers to show proof of vaccination or be tested for the virus regularly.

The science behind vaccination is as solid as it gets. But the science is not as solid for requiring children to wear masks.

Makary and Meissner said in a recent Wall Street Journal commentary that no studies suggest masks reduce COVID transmission in children. Of the $42 billion the National Institutes of Health spent on research last year, not a single grant was dedicated to studying masks in children.

The potential harms from long-term masking, however, are known. Makary and Meissner list several physical problems: Masks distract some children from learning; they fog eyeglasses; they can cause severe acne and other skin problems; they can increase levels of carbon dioxide in the blood; and they can become a source of pathogens as they become moist and unclean. And if restricted air intake leads to chronic mouth breathing, that can alter facial development.

Masks also impair children’s ability to read expressions on faces, which can lead to robotic interactions, anxiety and depression.