We used to think the Atlantic City Housing Authority looked like a fixer upper. Take it down to the studs and redo the interior and exterior to get the most value. The past year changed that.

Now it looks more like a teardown. Not enough value to save, better to build new and get the many advantages of creating something up to date, solid and far more livable.

About a month ago, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released the results of a review it conducted in the spring. HUD found the A.C. Housing Authority was not in compliance with dozens of policies and laws, and hadn’t followed important federal rules.

The authority improperly chose which residents would receive public housing. It didn’t follow the rules for calculating and collecting their rent. It failed to handle public health and security issues properly. Security deposits weren’t kept in interest-bearing accounts. “ACHA has not actively leased available units since 2020,” the report said. “Instead, ACHA is only transferring existing tenants and only increasing the overall number of vacant units.”

The authority didn’t even test children for lead poisoning from old paint or take steps to address such problems. Nor did it follow the rules on criminal background checks or sexual offender background checks.

HUD said that in fiscal year 2022, it gave the A.C. Housing Authority $9.6 million in operating funds and $4.8 million in capital grants to support 1,476 units of federal public housing it owns and operates.

The department said the report must serve as the basis for improvement or it may take away the authority’s ability to function independently. HUD warned that if the authority is unable or refuses to take serious and immediate remedial actions, the A.C. Housing Authority might be declared in default under federal law and in breach of its annual contribution contracts.

The new executive director of the housing authority, Matt Doherty, managed to look on the positive side, calling the report a road map toward compliance with HUD rules and regulations. “We’re going to fully implement everything in the report,” Doherty vowed.

That’s a lot of implementation. The HUD report listed 42 violations of its Public Housing rules and 18 violations of its Housing Choice Voucher program rules.

When Doherty started as executive director in May, he immediately declared the authority a mess and took decisive steps to clean it up. In the past year, the housing authority lost the ability to spend money without prior approval from HUD, left garbage uncollected for months, and failed to ensure residents had heat and hot water for weeks as winter neared. Emergencies were said to be arising by the hour.

This month saw several new managers take over key departments, including as procurement director, maintenance director, contract administrator and security director.

That’s good, but what about the Board of Directors of the A.C. Housing Authority that had ultimate responsibility as it degenerated into chaos and dysfunction?

HUD’s report said the Board of Directors didn’t adequately oversee the authority, and ordered it to improve board transparency, train board members in leadership and ethics, set and monitor performance goals for the executive director, and provide a host of detailed reports on finances and operations.

That’s not enough. Competent and honest board members should have been sounding ever louder alarms for many months about the deteriorating, unacceptable conditions.

The board of the Atlantic City Housing Authority failed the residents of its Stanley Holmes Village and the people and government of Atlantic City it is supposed to serve. Some new board members are needed to encourage confidence that the dire problems of the housing authority are over.