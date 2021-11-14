Our view: Focus on how offshore wind gets built

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Ocean City has gotten its power from huge unsightly towers and powerlines spread across the mainland, has gotten millions of dollars mainly from people in the interior to keep replenishing its beaches, and $400 million from the federal government for the lavish new driveway into the resort (which vastly increased the value of the city’s property and businesses). And now city people want to be paid because sometimes they might see tiny wind turbines on the horizon?

The worst thing about Ocean City’s poor grasp of climate, clean energy and public policy is that it creates a pointless distraction from where attention is much needed in the creation of America’s offshore wind industry. How that industry is developed and who pays for it will matter greatly to everyone in New Jersey and beyond.