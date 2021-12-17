Our view: Flood control the cost-effective response to rising seas

No one knows how much warmer the Earth’s climate will get in the century ahead. The human contribution to that warming also can only be estimated. And the amount that sea levels will rise is also forecast over a wide range.

The consequences for the Jersey Shore and other coastal areas therefore may be moderate, significant or very challenging. Only time (or far better science and research) will tell.

But politicians in their zeal to be seen doing something and to award public money to favored companies and potential supporters don’t want to wait for better understanding. Worse, many in New Jersey seem to have already decided to impose costly and ineffective programs to reduce emissions on consumers and businesses. There are far better alternatives.

The media seem to thrive on scare stories about flooding projections due to climate change, which too often focus on worst-case scenarios and ignore the ongoing adaptation of people and societies to their environment.

Prominent media outlets, for example, reported a prominent study on climate-related global flooding by trumpeting the damage, costs and economic losses in 2100 if nothing is done to mitigate the flooding and harms.