Our view: Fix learning loss of NJ kids, don't hide from it

By the start of last year it was already obvious that the unnecessary and unscientific lengthy closing of New Jersey public schools had cost children shocking amounts of educational progress. A Stanford University study of 19 states had estimated students lost 57 to 183 days of learning in reading and 136 to 232 days in math the prior spring alone. University of Pennsylvania researchers estimated that reduced education from school closures already had cost students “4% to 5% of their lifetime wage earnings.”

Standardized tests long required for New Jersey students and supported by Gov. Phil Murphy would have given parents and teachers detailed information on where students had fallen behind and enabled effective planning to overcome the learning loss.

But Gov. Murphy, under pressure from the N.J. Education Association teachers union and an association of school superintendents, got approval from the Biden administration to delay and reduce the normal assessment of student learning.

This year, for the first time since 2019, statewide standardized tests were given to public school students at all grade levels. This month the results were quietly released and they showed that in the three years since the start of the pandemic, New Jersey kids have gone backwards in all subject areas.

Overall proficiency of public school students in all grades declined by almost a tenth from spring 2019 to spring 2022. Fewer than half of all students were found to be at least proficient in English language arts. In math, only 35% of students were proficient, a rate even lower than when the improved New Jersey Student Learning Assessments were first given in 2015. Proficiency in science fell by 2.2%, with less than a quarter of students achieving proficiency.

State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, the former chair of the Senate Education Committee, said, “With 51% of students not meeting grade expectations in English Language Arts and 65% not meeting expectations in mathematics, the 2022 Student Learning Assessments test scores released by the state today are a jarring alarm to the work that lies ahead.”

This alarm should have sounded a year ago to let parents and public educators know the sad scope of the learning loss suffered by New Jersey kids.

The educational establishment got wind of the test results ahead of the public. But instead of objecting to the yearlong delay and urging programs to specifically address the learning deficiencies, it called for killing the messenger of bad news.

At a legislative hearing held the day before the release of the statewide test results, the New Jersey Education Association, school superintendents and advocates urged the state to quit assessing students’ academic standing after pandemic disruptions. They also urged an end to requiring high school seniors to show minimum proficiency on a test in order to graduate.

The Murphy administration has held that standardized tests are necessary barometers of the state’s progress in closing achievement gaps. Research also has proven that such tests are invaluable for determining where and how to target educational help for each student.

We think rigorous and nationwide student assessments also are necessary as an independent gauge of the effectiveness of public education in New Jersey. The report cards, grade promotions and graduations awarded by schools, administrators and teachers aren’t sufficient because they have a vested interest in convincing the public that students and their parents are getting their money’s worth.

We hope Gov. Murphy continues to stand firm on this basic educational accountability. We’re a bit worried because he was instrumental in delaying the measure of learning loss. Then he downplayed the announcement of the statewide scores to just a presentation to the State Board of Education -- not even putting out a press release. The data for individual schools, where parents can see what happened to their kids, were finally released late last Friday -- the standard political strategy for burying the government’s bad news.

The American people and their governments and agencies at all levels unfortunately made schoolchildren, who have the smallest risk from Covid, victims of a poorly thought out and politicized pandemic response. Let’s hope the lesson has been learned for next time.

Now everyone must openly face up to the harm done to schoolkids and work together to overcome it.