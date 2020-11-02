Our view: First sentencings in S.J. prescription fraud scheme appropriately severe

Many people in South Jersey were outraged to read that public employees and others conspired to defraud the generous health benefits programs provided them by state government and taxpayers. Rightly so.

For 15 months starting in 2015 they ran a kickback scheme through a Louisiana pharmacy, submitting prescriptions for expensive and unneeded compounded medicines, then splitting up the payments by the health plans. Together they made $50 million in fraudulent insurance claims.

Thanks to the excellent work of U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito’s Newark office — and the FBI’s Atlantic City Resident Agency, among many law enforcers he credited — charges against more than 30 people and subsequent guilty pleas in many cases started in 2017.

In the two years that followed, many of those outraged area residents noticed there were no sentencings yet. In comments to The Press, they worried that might mean less than equal justice for government workers such as teachers, firefighters and such.

Judging by the first three sentencings in the case, their worry is unfounded. Each person received a significant prison term and an order to pay back not only their ill-gotten gains, but very substantial restitution as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}