Our view: Finances hurt by COVID? Consider New Jersey-subsidized health insurance

New Jersey still has depression-level unemployment due to the reaction to the pandemic — shutdowns and restrictions ordered by the state and avoidance by many people of some in-person parts of the economy. Millions lost work temporarily this year and 293,000 were still out of work as of September.

Losing a job often means losing health insurance, and losing income can make it difficult to pay for your own health insurance. People who have suffered financial distress this year should consider taking advantage of New Jersey’s extra level of subsidies to pay for policies or even of its massive expansion of Medicaid eligibility.

This year New Jersey is taking over its Affordable Care Act marketplace from the federal government, joining 14 other states that have quit relying on the federal exchange. This lets the state capture fees that had gone to the federal government and spend more on advertising and enrollment assistance, and also helps fund its extra aid to cover monthly payments.