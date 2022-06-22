Our view: Fentanyl puts drug death risk into illegal pills

Young people today must reject the “liberated” approach of the Baby Boomer generation to casual drug use, just as they rejected its habit of casual, unprotected sex.

Some Boomers today still fondly recall the “free love” of the 1960s and 1970s. But starting in the next decade, the HIV/AIDS epidemic severely punished those spreading through casual sex. Millions died worldwide and 500,000 in the U.S., and people changed behaviors that put them at risk.

That generation also popularized casual, recreational use of illegal drugs. Epidemics of addiction followed. But since users could convince themselves that they could avoid addiction by limited use or that they could overcome it if necessary, use of narcotics for pleasure or relief has remained too popular.

Now the nightmare disease HIV/AIDS has an illegal drug counterpart in the nightmare opioid fentanyl. The drug’s devastating lethal power and ultra-low cost are putting the shadow of death over every use of an illegal drug.

Since the arrival of fentanyl and related synthetic opioids, U.S. fatal overdoses have hit record levels. More than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses for the first time in 2020. Last year 107,000 died and 71,000 of these involved fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, an increase of 23% from the year before.

Fentanyl connected deaths in Atlantic County match the national trend, with more than 100 a year the past two years among the nearly 150 overdose deaths annually.

The science and economics of fentanyl make it the perfect, and often stealth, killer. Drug traffickers can make a kilogram of pure fentanyl for less than $5,000 -- and that amount has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Since such a small quantity can be fatal, many users don’t know they’ve taken a lethal dose or even any fentanyl at all until it’s too late.

This month federal authorities announced they had charged 26 people and seized nearly 500,000 counterfeit pharmaceutical pills laced with fentanyl. A drug cartel in Sinaloa, Mexico, had shipped them across the border.

Law enforcement struggles to stop such a concentrated, easily hidden and transported opioid. Drug treatment programs struggle against the wave of undisclosed fentanyl added to all kinds of illegal drugs, and the ability of the tiniest amounts of it to deliver a death blow.

We like a new pilot program launching in Millville and two other New Jersey municipalities, which seeks to help children and families affected by drug addiction. That can help them through terribly difficult times and stop deadly addiction from spreading.

In the swinging ’60s, the vast majority of people experimenting with drugs refused anything injected as a way of avoiding addiction and lethal overdose. Widespread fentanyl has now made it just as imperative to refuse to take any illegal or even questionable pill.