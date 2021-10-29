Our view: Federal help welcome for iconic Margate treasure

Talk about a high-maintenance lady.
Just building a shore dwelling in the shape of a six-story elephant was an amazing piece of promotional work by a real estate developer in 1881. There was no way then to build it to last in the harsh oceanfront environment of a barrier island.
Indeed, others didn’t survive and Lucy the Elephant became the last of her kind, cherished for decades as a stunning work of fantasy characteristic of the high spirits and clever promotional talent of the Jersey Shore.
Like aging stars on the other coast of America, the older she gets, the more she needs work to look her best.
Last month $2 million in skin therapy was begun, after it was determined that half of her metal outer layer had deteriorated beyond saving. Lucy must bear this indignity in public view, screened only by scaffolding.
Such has been her life. With each cosmetic and structural operation she survives, Lucy becomes more historic -- and rarer if she weren’t already unique.
In 1997, well past becoming a centenarian, rotten wooden sheathing and ribs in her belly needed replacing. During that, another half-million dollars in needed restoration was found, with the state and local fundraising coming up with the money.
Her luck only held out until 2006, when lightning struck Lucy, extensively damaging the howdah on her back. When insurance didn’t cover all the repairs, Margate agreed to cut Lucy’s annual lease payments almost in half. Despite the installation of lightning rods then, five years later she was hit again and damaged.
In 2009 human error had a hand in Lucy’s misfortune when a wind-blown tent badly hurt her tail. Then when Superstorm Sandy struck, her luck seemed to turn and Lucy was unscathed – but her gift shop and beach grill were seriously damaged.
PETA offered to pay a pittance to turn Lucy into an advertisement for its anti-circus agenda in 2015 by putting a chain on her leg and a tear in her eye. Her nonprofit declined the indignity.
This month the National Park Service awarded a “Save America’s Treasures” grant of $500,000 toward her exterior restoration. That still leaves more than a million dollars to be raised by the Save Lucy Committee for the project.
The last time we wrote about Lucy, we said the committee should get some kind of award for its extraordinary service to this National History Landmark. This time we merely suggest that it should get a little help -- perhaps the purchase of a Lucy commemorative coin – from everyone whose Jersey Shore wouldn’t be complete without her.
