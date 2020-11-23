Our view: Federal help for Atlantic City community strengthens state, city efforts

The state and local partnership to reinvigorate Atlantic City has a new member on its team — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Its secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, recently announced that HUD this month will open one of its EnVision Centers in the city to provide residents with the resources and support needed to excel.

The centers are the collaborative work of 14 federal agencies providing a broad range of support and services. The center in Atlantic City is only the second in New Jersey and the third in HUD’s New York-New Jersey region.

James Whitehead, director of the RX5 Cyber Data Call Center in Atlantic City, has been the driving force in making it an EnVision Center. Whitehead said the center will give the city a big boost, immediately creating 300 jobs and training in certified contact tracing to collect data during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The RX5 Cyber EnVision Center strategically partnered with Millennium Technologies, Dell Technologies, iAbra, Intel and CohnReznick, to provide jobs and tools that will bolster opportunities for area residents,” Whitehead said.