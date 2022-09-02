Our view: Favor good plants instead of vainly trying to destroy bad ones

New Jersey always has been a great place to live for wild plants and animals as well as people. Even though the latter have made it the nation’s most urbanized state, the population is concentrated in the broad corridor from New York to Philadelphia. That has allowed the preservation of an outsized amount of natural lands and the wildlife they support.

These natural riches will always be under threat from overuse, overdevelopment and the unknowingly damaging choices of so many people. All efforts to protect and improve habitat are therefore welcome.

Some, though, are more welcome than others. Efforts to destroy the non-native parts of nature mean well and have some benefits, but generally the resources would be far better spent on keeping and adding to what’s natural to the state and good.

A freelance effort to spray herbicides on offending plants is one of these. The New Jersey Invasive Species Strike Team has spent more than a decade destroying stands of plants that weren’t part of the state historically. A recent New Jersey Monitor article described the group targeting the flowering vine Japanese wisteria and the Chinese tree of heaven (so well established in the U.S. that it is the title tree in the classic novel, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”).

The founder and director of the strike team, Mike Van Clef, was hired by the New Jersey Invasive Species Council to write a plan to manage invasive species. The council reported in 2009 that there were about 1,000 nonnative species, about a third of the state’s plants.

When the state disbanded the council and chose not to start attacking invasive species, Van Clef chose to do it himself, killing plants on public and private land under the auspices of the Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space.

As we’ve said before, efforts to obliterate or even control wildlife from other parts of the world ultimately can’t succeed and therefore are a waste of scarce nature-friendly resources. There will never be enough money or public will to eradicate the unwanted immigrants of the plant kingdom such as Japanese honeysuckle, English ivy and purple loosestrife.

Renewed targeting of the tree of heaven has followed the invasion of spotted lanternflies, since it is a preferred food plant for them. New Jersey lanternfly quarantines and public warnings will have no greater success than the decades-long efforts to stop gypsy moths. Ignoring this is to misunderstand the power of nature and the consequences of connecting the Earth’s habitats through travel and commerce.

Happily, nature’s power includes bringing the interlopers into balance on their new continent, mitigating much of their early harm.

Instead of spraying weed killer ineffectively, educate people to choose native plants for their yards. It’s in the power of each homeowner to take out their yellow Japanese honeysuckle and replace it with native coral honeysuckle (which hummingbirds love and will visit to feed).

Sure, plants like running bamboo must be confined (often required by law) and several invasive vines will harm trees if not stopped. But the gains possible from positive, constructive engagement with the natural world are far greater.

The real fight for wildlife is taking place in residential yards, as people benefit from plantings and habitats that support birds, butterflies and other much-loved creatures. There, in suburbia, the biggest invasive species challenge is never far from sight -- the many turf-grass species still widely considered the ideal use for the bulk of the yard.

Native plants have lower maintenance and environmental costs, needing far fewer pesticides, fertilizers, irrigation and polluting yard machines.

We’re glad the state didn’t start attacking invasive plants. Better to encourage the good plants formerly pushed aside, such as the excessively logged shortleaf pines. These heat-tolerant trees are needed now, and the N.J. Division of Parks and Forestry is increasing them in its Wharton and Byrne state forests and helping private landowners include them on their properties.

Make choices for a better, more natural New Jersey and the good plants will do most of the work.