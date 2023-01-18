 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our view: Factors in NJ and NY whale deaths becoming clearer

Whale death

A dead humpback, one of the first in the cluster of whale deaths, washed ashore on Whale Beach in the Strathmere section of Upper Township in early December.

A group of unexplained deaths is one of the reddest of warning flags. When they are whale deaths rather than humans, their less familiar lives leave people more susceptible to mystery and misunderstanding.

That’s fine, especially if those temptations are moderated with patience and an appreciation for the evidence required by scientific inquiry.

Seven deceased whales have washed up within six weeks, mostly on the beaches of South Jersey but also to the north and in New York City. Nearly all were humpback whales, including two in Atlantic City and those in Strathmere and Brigantine.

Whales die or are killed and drift ashore, especially humpbacks that migrate along the coast. Since most people can’t remember several happening in such a relatively short period, raising a red flag certainly was justified.

The first place to follow that flag should have been to the natural history of whales and the findings and views of the organizations and agencies that study them. There is great interest in whales and widespread support for them, so the work to understand them and protect them is substantial and credible.

This interest and support is relatively new. In the 19th century, the whaling industry slaughtered the humpbacks in the North Atlantic. The ones left after the demise of whaling industry were too often killed accidentally by getting tangled in commercial fishing gear. A vast increase in shipping unsurprisingly brought much higher mortality from ships hitting whales. The noise of human activity in the naturally quiet ocean, some of it very loud for research purposes, further disoriented and harmed whales.

Support for whales has included trying to reduce these threats. The U.S. and other governments strictly protect them and conservative efforts on their behalf have been intense. Humpback whales were declared an endangered species. Efforts on behalf of that species succeeded and their population rebounded, enough that humpbacks were taken off the endangered species list in 2016.

The North Atlantic Marine Mammal Commission estimates the humpback population is 35,000. While that is only a third of the estimated population before they were hunted, it’s still far better than numbers for other whales in the baleen family that filter feed. One, the right whale, is down to 300 and the most endangered of all whales.

For the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the red flag already had gone up in 2016, when it started monitoring an “unusual mortality event.” That year, 26 whales were stranded between Florida and Maine, with two in New Jersey. Of the 174 humpbacks that have washed up on the East Coast shorelines since 2016, necropsies have been performed on half and of those 40% showed “evidence of human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement.” NOAA monitoring continues.

Opponents of offshore wind energy seized upon the cluster of whale deaths as a possible new and emotional weapon against it. No evidence supported this and soon it became doubtful. Wind turbines aren’t out in the ocean off New Jersey yet, companies haven’t started to install or even build them yet, and almost nothing is being done yet out in the ocean. NOAA has flatly stated that no humpback whale has ever been found to have been killed by offshore wind activity.

A commercial fisherman of 40 years from Long Beach Island recently said he’d never seen so many humpback whales out in the ocean. “I think the whales are being drawn to shore by the menhaden population,” Kevin Wark told NJ Spotlight, speaking of one of the humpback’s preferred foods. He suggested the return of that oily fish and the decline of traditional prey like krill, mackerel and herring might be a factor.

Patience and attention to the evidence related to the mortality event should provide an adequate understanding of it. In all things medical, people never know as much as they wish and that will be true for the health and mortality of their distant relatives in the sea.

The cluster of deaths may even have a positive factor. One reasonable hypothesis is that more whale deaths are due, in part, to there being more whales along the Jersey Shore.

The development of clean wind energy in the Atlantic Ocean adjacent to New Jersey is almost certainly not a factor. Proposals for turbines there were still years away in 2016 when NOAA began monitoring this whale mortality event.

0 Comments

