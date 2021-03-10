Our view: FAA Tech Center work pays off for aviation, region and beyond

The Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Tech Center is an economic engine for South Jersey that handles a lot of cool projects.

Few probably are as cool as one of its latest — determining how to safely fly quantities of dry ice, at least minus 109 degrees Fahrenheit, to transport COVID-19 vaccines.

One of the first vaccines produced under the federal Operation Warp Speed needed to be kept ultra-cold in transit. Using dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide gas, made sense because it’s widely used to ship food, is readily and inexpensively available, and leaves no residue as it returns to its gaseous state (skipping a liquid state altogether, which is also cool).

But dry ice can pose risks in aircraft, including the release of carbon dioxide in a closed space. Although people exhale carbon dioxide with each breath, too much produces toxic levels in the body that can cause drowsiness, impair senses and lead to unconsciousness.

The FAA Tech Center determined the amount of dry ice that could safely be used to transport COVID vaccine in an aircraft — and in record time.