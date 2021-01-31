Our view: Expand outdoor dining now to help restaurants, bars survive pandemic

Dining outdoors is as safe as dining can get during the COVID-19 pandemic. The open air ventilation makes transmission of the virus negligible.
So expanding the possibilities for outdoor dining is the safest way to help establishments that have suffered the most from Gov. Phil Murphy’s repeated and poorly justified closures and restrictions of their businesses.
The state’s legislators all saw the need to provide this lifeline for restaurants and licensed beverage establishments. They voted unanimously in the Senate and the Assembly to allow the businesses to use outdoor spaces and public sidewalks to serve the public — as many cities elsewhere had done long before the pandemic.
But the first week of this month, Murphy vetoed the bill to ensure the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and municipalities retain their full authority to restrict these businesses. Murphy hasn’t hesitated to use his emergency autocratic powers to deprive individuals and businesses of basic rights in decisions largely made in secret, but he wouldn’t temporarily limit some of the vast power of regulatory bureaucrats to help businesses.
Murphy cited prior actions by the ABC and Department of Community Affairs to let businesses apply for more limited outdoor premise expansion permits, implying that should be enough — even as restaurants go out of business and many more struggle to continue.
The Legislature immediately hit the ball back into Murphy’s court, again unanimously passing a modified bill that would still allow restaurants and beverage establishments to extend their footprints and serve patrons in parking lots, yards, patios, decks and public sidewalks. The new bill, though, also requires businesses to apply to their local zoning office to expand, and allows the ABC to offer breweries, distilleries and wineries permits to sell beverages at farmers markets.
Murphy should sign the new bill, of course. That every legislator from every part of the state voted for it demonstrates it has the public’s strong support.
If the governor won’t sign it, the Legislature must follow the public will and override his veto — even though Murphy is a fellow Democrat of legislative leaders.
And while they’re at it, legislators should pass a bill in the Senate that would direct Murphy to base pandemic restrictions, if any, on COVID-19 data in each county. One of three color-coded risk levels would be assigned to each of the 21 counties and 565 municipalities, matching restrictions on the public and businesses with the actual virus presence and COVID illness in that county. Ignoring this common sense, science-based approach has been one of Murphy’s most economically destructive actions during his endless pandemic emergency rule.
The damage to New Jersey’s economy and its business community already has been extensive. It will hobble the state and reduce jobs long after the virus has been knocked back by vaccines. These two laws should be enacted to help limit further harm.
