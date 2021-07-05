Our view: Expand access to hormonal birth control

At first glance there seems to be plenty of ready access to birth control. Most drugstores and grocery stores, and big department stores, offer many brands and types over the counter.
In most states, including New Jersey still, these are limited to non-hormonal methods of preventing pregnancy -- they don’t rely on the hormones estrogen or progestin for their effect.
To get hormonal birth controls such as an oral contraceptive or a hormone-infused vaginal ring, a prescription from a doctor is required.
Nearly a decade ago medical experts considered hormonal contraceptives safe enough that they could be dispensed by pharmacies without a prescription. Oregon was the first state to do so, in 2016. Fourteen others have allowed such access since and a bill in the Legislature would have New Jersey join them.
Under the bill, which passed the state Senate last month and was referred to the Assembly Health Committee, the State Board of Medical Examiners and Board of Pharmacy would order that pharmacists be authorized to dispense hormonal contraceptives.
The risks posed by their use are small enough that many countries already allow them to be openly sold over the counter. New Jersey pharmacists can use a screening tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify those at above-normal risk before dispensing the contraceptive.
Access to these methods is important, despite their not being the most reliable methods of preventing pregnancy, because they are convenient and popular. Since half of pregnancies in New Jersey and the entire United States are unintended, the benefits of avoiding unwanted pregnancies are considered to outweigh the small risks.
In that case, the increased access to hormonal contraceptives should be of particular benefit in Cumberland County, which is both the poorest county in the state and the one with the highest rate of teen pregnancy.
To the extent that better access to contraceptives reduces abortions that terminate unwanted pregnancies, that’s an obvious benefit too.
