Our view: Expand access to hormonal birth control

At first glance there seems to be plenty of ready access to birth control. Most drugstores and grocery stores, and big department stores, offer many brands and types over the counter.

In most states, including New Jersey still, these are limited to non-hormonal methods of preventing pregnancy -- they don’t rely on the hormones estrogen or progestin for their effect.

To get hormonal birth controls such as an oral contraceptive or a hormone-infused vaginal ring, a prescription from a doctor is required.

Nearly a decade ago medical experts considered hormonal contraceptives safe enough that they could be dispensed by pharmacies without a prescription. Oregon was the first state to do so, in 2016. Fourteen others have allowed such access since and a bill in the Legislature would have New Jersey join them.

Under the bill, which passed the state Senate last month and was referred to the Assembly Health Committee, the State Board of Medical Examiners and Board of Pharmacy would order that pharmacists be authorized to dispense hormonal contraceptives.