The era of cheap and easy disposal of household and business trash is coming to an end, especially in small states such as New Jersey. Landfills are reaching capacity and once full, the waste will need to be shipped to a bigger state or cleanly burnt in an energy recovery system.

Atlantic County’s landfill is close enough to closing that the Atlantic County Utilities Authority already is exploring future possibilities by seeking bids. Within a few years the public and its representatives will need to make many important decisions about reinventing solid waste disposal.

Recently local officials have started positioning themselves to participate in this process. Some have been spurred to action by the 11% increase in the fee to dispose of waste at the ACUA landfill. The disposal cost remains the lowest in the state, however, and the rate of increase is barely half what taxpayers will pay just this year to keep government workers in their superior health benefits.

The Atlantic County Mayors Association has been working on a resolution calling on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners to look into exercising some control over the ACUA. An early version demanded more transparency on the part of the ACUA, apparently without suggesting where it was lacking or how it could be improved.

The rate hike and the landfill closure have been well reported and analyzed, and the mayors association surely had their memories refreshed when they invited ACUA President Rick Dovey to address them February. The factors behind the pandemic-related rate hike include high inflation, fuel costs and the authority having to pay the same staggering increases in state health insurance and pension payments as other local government entities.

Dovey and the ACUA already had laid out a roadmap for the landfill in Egg Harbor Township to close in February 2028. The market for hauling and disposing trash to a landfill outside Atlantic County is being explored.

Authorities are intended to operate independently, but county officials already have a degree of control. The Atlantic County executive may veto ACUA proposals and nominate members of the authority’s board. The county commissioners vote on whether to confirm ACUA nominees.

John Risley, chairman of the county commissioners, asked the ACUA a number of questions about personnel, policies, finances and such, perhaps much of it already available. Dovey provided answers in a letter last month.

We’re glad to see mayors and county commissioners want to help Atlantic County transition to a new and unavoidably more costly way of handling and disposing of its solid waste. They can help inform the public about the need for change and the options, which will require public support.

For example, the past few decades the amount of U.S. trash being landfilled has remained stable, with the increase in waste being offset by recycling, composting and incinerating with energy recovery. There is an opportunity for municipalities to help reduce the waste headed for landfills, particularly regarding the food waste that makes up 22% of the waste stream.

The common alternative to shipping municipal waste out of state is burning it and using the heat to generate electricity. There are 75 such facilities in the United States, mainly in the Northeast where cheaper landfill options aren’t available.

Such plants are less expensive after several years but have large upfront costs. They also may face public opposition due to the history of polluting municipal and business incinerators. Since the 1990s, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has required Maximum Achievable Control Technology to reduce trash-burning emissions to acceptable levels.

Dovey long has suggested that eventually the county would probably use an advanced method of waste combustion like plasma gasification, which has environmental benefits over ordinary combustion and landfilling. When that will be feasible is uncertain and will complicate choices.

One thing the county is sure to need is a credibly expert and experienced replacement for Dovey when he retires this summer. That will be a key role in the process.

Above all, neither the reinvention of waste disposal nor the choice of a new ACUA leader should be compromised by political considerations. A fundamental function of Atlantic County life for a generation is at stake.