Our view: Even legislators can’t fix NJ unemployment

The appalling failure of Gov. Phil Murphy’s Division of Unemployment Insurance is entering its third year.

Millions of New Jersey workers temporarily lost their jobs early in the pandemic as people avoided public settings and state government ordered most public-facing businesses to close. When they sought to claim the unemployment benefits they and their employers had paid for in advance, hundreds of thousands of the workers couldn’t get the partial pay replacement they needed to avoid severe financial distress.

The Murphy administration had left the unemployed at the mercy of an automated claims system using 40-year-old computers running a software language written in 1959. That ancient technology depended on state workers talking to the unemployed to smooth over the inevitable errors produced by the dysfunctional system.

But the N.J. Division of Unemployment Insurance stopped meeting with people who were failed by the online claim system, quit taking their phone calls, and quit answering their emails.

More than 300,000 workers spent months trying whatever they could to get the jobless benefits they needed. Another 113,000 workers had their benefits stopped when the Murphy DUI suddenly and severely limited when the 1.1 million then-unemployed in New Jersey could certify online that they were still unemployed.

Who knows how many gave up, unable to waste so much of their time. An example: When a worker filed an unemployment claim, the state delayed it until he submitted a simple form in writing. That was quickly accepted, but then it was too late to certify being jobless at the start of the claim. Repeated calls finally reached an unemployment agent who said she would fix the certification, the claim would start and the benefits would be paid. It didn’t and they weren’t. After more weeks of calling, another state agent insisted the claim had to be deleted and a new one started, so that was done and the certification accomplished. But it only produced an automatic and mistaken response from state computers that the benefit already had been paid under the prior claim and wouldn’t be paid now!

The federal benchmark for helping the unemployed is to get payments to 87% of applicants within two weeks. New Jersey government is getting the checks to just 50%.

The offices of state legislators have been swamped with desperate pleas for help from constituents unable to get their unemployment benefits. They asked the Murphy administration to put claims agents in their offices to help with the work. That was rejected. They pleaded with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development to reopen offices for meeting with claimants. Nothing … until now.

Finally this week, state unemployment announced it would meet with people to help straighten out their benefits claim — but only those it decides to invite to such a meeting! Don’t come here and don’t call us, maybe someday we might call you.

The federal government gave the Murphy administration billions of dollars to handle problems caused by the pandemic. But the governor didn’t use that windfall to start updating the state’s grievously outdated unemployment computers and software, or to bring staffing to the level needed to handle this emergency for New Jersey families.

Incensed legislators of both parties called Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo on the carpet. He said his department has been continually recruiting workers to process unemployment claims, and blamed the lack of staffing on labor shortages. Then a Press check of state advertisements for the jobs found that they were only offered and open to existing state employees. How many among them would want to join an imploding department to deal with angry clients antagonized for months.

In a parliamentary-style government, this outrageous failure to provide an essential public service would have brought down the Murphy administration. But many voters gave him a pass on it. Perhaps they themselves or no one they know has been among those who have suffered from this ongoing debacle.