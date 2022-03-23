Our view: Error reveals scary costs of DEP natural gas ban

Gov. Phil Murphy is a national leader in forcing residents and businesses to pursue climate goals yielding virtuous feelings but no meaningful change in global or even national greenhouse-gas warming.

Examples include $3 billion in solar subsidies, allowing precious farmland to be covered with solar panels, subsidies for electric vehicles and talking about requiring households to convert to electric heating and cooking.

A recent error by his Department of Environmental Protection shows just how crushing the cost of burnishing Murphy’s climate posture will be.

The DEP proposed banning everything but electricity to power new industrial and commercial boilers starting in 2025, which it said could raise their cost 4% to 5% above that of burning natural gas.

Before the agency could get through its first hearing on the proposal, it admitted that the estimated cost of going all electric for these heat producers was a hundredfold greater. Heating large buildings and industrial processes with electricity would in fact cost four to five times what it costs with natural gas.

The DEP scheduled another public hearing to give the public and businesses time to get their heads around the enormous increase in their monthly energy bills being proposed. Voices of reason at the first hearing commented on the absurd proposal anyway and were reported by New Jersey 101.5. They said that for the foreseeable future, electric boilers would increase dependence on dirtier power from coal-fired generators in other states.

Andrew McNally, director of government relations for area natural gas utility South Jersey Industries, said that could increase New Jersey energy-use carbon emissions by 50% until renewable sources are eventually available. “If we’re going to ask New Jersey residents to bear additional costs, the department should at least endeavor to do no harm in that process,” McNally said.

An engineer for a boiler company pointed out that among those getting heat, hot water and such from the targeted boilers are apartment buildings and schools. These users could see their monthly heating bills triple.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association said there is time for energy and boiler technology to develop enough to make the proposal more practical. Ray Cantor, vice president of government affairs for NJBIA, said a hasty mandate would require electric boilers “that have significantly more cost, a shorter useful life and again will result in more carbon emissions.”

One of the major environmental advocacies, the Natural Resources Defense Council, said this is the state’s first major mandate to switch to electricity and should proceed quickly, especially since buildings are the second-largest source of emissions in New Jersey.

Vastly higher costs for residents of large apartment buildings and affordable-housing projects would fall disproportionately on their predominantly lower income and minority residents. But Melissa Miles, executive director of the New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance, said even the proposed electric-use mandate isn’t enough — the state should require the replacement of even smaller fossil-fuel boilers.

The N.J. Department of Environmental Protection hasn’t been clear on exactly when it woefully misjudged the dire cost of dictating boiler use, and that might make quite a difference. If it developed this policy based on the wildly underestimated burden on residents and businesses, then it suggests the DEP can’t be trusted to avoid grievously damaging mistakes. If the DEP knew it was jacking up costs 400% to 500% and merely told lawmakers and the public they’d only go up 4% to 5%, then it has a callous disregard of the harm it can cause others that even some of its own officials couldn’t believe.

This question should be answered when the boiler mandate gets its own Senate committee hearing on March 29. And of course such panicky, nearly pointless wasting of so much of the public’s money shouldn’t be allowed. People already are paying too much in so many places for bad government policies.