Our view: Epidemic of speeding fought by Hamilton Township, Atlantic County

That would be so freakishly excessive that we wonder if it would even be possible without a sports car costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. But even at 50 mph on that street, negligence for the safety of others is verging on hostility toward their lives.

“It is absolutely a problem,” said Mike Frampus, owner of the Frampy’s Beef Jerky store there. “I have three children who I often bring to the store with me, and I won’t allow them to go outside.”

Township and county officials met recently to consider what could be done to restore automotive order on Main Street.

One step immediate step is the installation of two radar signs alerting drivers to their speed -- and making speeding obvious to all. These are $3,500 each and the cost will be split by the county and township.

Other possibilities include putting two speed tables -- wider and smoother than a speed bump -- at a couple of cross-streets, and painting crosswalks and road striping.

Those are all good ideas and wouldn’t inconvenience drivers using the street as an alternative to Route 40 through the town, unless they’re bent on speeding.

All such encouragements, though, need to be backed up by police.