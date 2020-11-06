Our view: Environmental groups split over next regional climate program

While most such groups have pushed for TGI membership as a way to reduce N.J. vehicle emissions by up to 25% over the next decade, others have said it doesn’t send enough resources and programs to minority and low-income communities.

New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance and Clean Water Action say the agreement must include mandatory pollution reductions in such communities and funds targeted specifically to them.

Their concerns are shared to a degree by other groups, which also support restricting states from using TGI money for other purposes. That would be prudent, since New Jersey often redirects clean energy funds to its general budget.

Taking more money from residents statewide and sending a large share of it to the state’s poorly managed big cities is unlikely to help their low-income and minority residents much.

The better reason to reject the Transportation & Climate Initiative is that it would add to the growing and possibly crushing burden of virtuous-sounding environmental programs in New Jersey.