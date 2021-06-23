Our view: Enterprising kids take South Jersey terrapin rescue operations to the storm drains

Last year, they rescued 111 of the quarter-sized babies and by last month already had 75 more this year.

Paisley and Sunny learned this satisfying hobby from Evelyn Kidd after she was spotted fishing terrapins out of a drain. Kidd spent years rescuing baby turtles until she aged out of regular participation, graduating from Stockton and moving to North Jersey. She had done it throughout childhood and had learned it from her brother.

Kidd was delighted that Paisley and Sunny felt the same as she did about the tiny helpless terrapins and were enthusiastic about saving them.

A parent always accompanies the girls, which points to an important aspect of roadway turtle rescue -- the threat of vehicles is not only to the turtles but to their rescuers, and someone responsible must make sure the rescuers are kept safe. We advise the many motorists who stop to help turtles cross a street to focus on safety first and not take risks themselves in attempting a rescue.

Terrapin rescue operations have been a great success of the Jersey Shore wildlife community. Stockton’s vivarium that raises them for release is at full capacity with 1,114 diamondback terrapins.

The many friends of turtles should feel good about their accomplishments for the turtle species in the region, even if they can’t save each individual.