Our view: End mandatory minimum sentences, for official misconduct too

The trend has been reversing for years and the problems with mandatory minimum sentencing are widely understood. In 2019 the sentencing commission unanimously urged the elimination of them for all non-violent crimes.

Legislators see another advantage in ending the practice, that it will be a way to address the disproportionate share of blacks in New Jersey prisons. Last year they got behind a bill to carry out the commission’s recommendations. Then it stalled over whether to include an end to mandatory sentences for misconduct by public officials.

That’s an area where law-and-order posturing has been even more essential for officials. Given New Jersey’s deserved reputation for corruption, being tough on official misconduct is a way to suggest that one isn’t likely to face such charges.

But as with the war on drugs, there’s no evidence that mandatory harsh sentences has deterred politicians from serving themselves instead of the public. The discretion of judges is replaced by the discretion of prosecutors and other officials as to who will be charged. Thus the trend, in this hyper-partisan era, of politicizing justice — using it as another tool to reward friends and punish foes.