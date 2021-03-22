Our view: End mandatory minimum sentences, for official misconduct too

The judicial trend favoring mandatory minimum sentences got rolling in the 1980s, a law-and-order response to the drug culture of the prior two decades. The rationale was that automatic lengthy sentences would be a deterrent (they weren’t) or would at least keep convicted felons in prison for many years and unable to commit another crime.
The pursuit of these goals has resulted in the United States having the largest prison population in the world, more than 2 million these days. Maybe that reduced crime, maybe not. Putting felons together for years might expand their criminal abilities and ambitions. Mass incarceration surely has damaged millions of lives and cost taxpayers a bundle at all levels.
We have opposed mandatory minimum sentences from the start of the trend. Judges have the traditional and proper authority to consider the actual circumstances of a crime and the characteristics of a defendant when imposing a sentence. Mandatory sentencing gives that power to prosecutors, who can use it to threaten defendants and get more guilty pleas. Every year, 95% of federal drug defendants plead guilty.
The power also goes to politicians, who can look tough on crime by enacting more mandatory minimum sentences. From 1997 to 2007, the state Legislature passed more than 100 new or harsher minimum sentencing requirements, according to the New Jersey Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission.
The trend has been reversing for years and the problems with mandatory minimum sentencing are widely understood. In 2019 the sentencing commission unanimously urged the elimination of them for all non-violent crimes.
Legislators see another advantage in ending the practice, that it will be a way to address the disproportionate share of blacks in New Jersey prisons. Last year they got behind a bill to carry out the commission’s recommendations. Then it stalled over whether to include an end to mandatory sentences for misconduct by public officials.
That’s an area where law-and-order posturing has been even more essential for officials. Given New Jersey’s deserved reputation for corruption, being tough on official misconduct is a way to suggest that one isn’t likely to face such charges.
But as with the war on drugs, there’s no evidence that mandatory harsh sentences has deterred politicians from serving themselves instead of the public. The discretion of judges is replaced by the discretion of prosecutors and other officials as to who will be charged. Thus the trend, in this hyper-partisan era, of politicizing justice — using it as another tool to reward friends and punish foes.
The Legislature this month sent a bill eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for all non-violent crimes, including official misconduct, to Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor and his attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, see the value in ending such sentences but not when it comes to official misconduct. We can only assume they either want to appear tough on corruption or like the system for handling possible cases the way it is.
Perhaps some worry that discretion over official misconduct would occasionally be left to judges who also are corrupt. But judicial corruption would undermine government legitimacy. Better to find it out and fix it than ensure it doesn’t happen in the most obvious way.
Whatever methods and practices government officials use to police themselves for misconduct and corruption, voters still will be responsible for deciding how much corruption they will tolerate in their elected officials.
Murphy should sign the bill as it is, eliminating the error of mandatory minimum sentencing to the extent possible for now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.