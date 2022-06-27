Our view: Effort to limit access to officials’ home addresses misguided

Anyone can have unrealistic fears and anxieties. People are notoriously bad at accurate risk assessment. Politicians sometimes play on such vulnerabilities in the endless quest for partisan advantage.

That doesn’t seem to be the case with a proposal from Assemblyman Lou Greenwald, who represents parts of Camden and Burlington counties. He wants to withhold the home addresses of public officials and political candidates from government records that are publicly accessible. He seems genuinely motivated by fears and anxieties, which puts their basis in reality among the questions about his bill. And since Greenwald is Assembly majority leader, his putting such a bill forward suggests plenty of others in the Legislature share these fears and anxieties.

“I just think it’s a safety precaution, and it’s something that’s time has come,” Greenwald told New Jersey Monitor, adding he introduced the bill because of online vitriol that has increasingly veered into violent threats.

Everyone dealing with the public is subject to occasional online hate and even veiled (hopefully) threats, but his bill would try to protect only government officials.

Greenwald cited the assassination attempt against U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas that killed her son as part of the justification for his effort. That led to prohibiting the release of home addresses belonging to judges and law enforcers. But protecting those who enforce the law isn’t the same as shielding those who serve the public in other capacities. When deranged lawbreakers look for others to blame, law enforcers are the group always in their lives and recently.

The law enacted after the attack on the Salas family looks impossible to carry out under existing conditions, and Greenwald’s proposal would be far harder to implement. The databases of those who would be protected don’t exist, and if they did they’d be constantly changing. In their absence, the manual workload of changing the records and ensuring none is released mistakenly looks like enough to crush the bureaucracy and still not get the job well done. Kim-Marie White, president of the Municipal Clerks Association of New Jersey, said Greenwald’s law would “be a freaking nightmare, just like Daniel’s Law,” which she supports even as she laments the inability to carry it out properly.

If state government had a secure and capable digital information system, the kind routine at corporations a fraction of its size, redacting the home addresses of officials would be doable and not especially hard. Such a system would also enable the state to pay the jobless their benefits when they need them, avoid paying who knows how many millions in fraudulent claims for benefits, and provide many services to the public more quickly and at lower cost.

Even then, there are two strong arguments against trying to remove the home addresses of legislators and other government officials from records for the public.

People could still find out the addresses and put them online anyway. Doing so could be defended as freedom of speech. Trying to hide the addresses would encourage some to publish them.

People serving the public should want to be close to those they serve, or at least appear so. Many already think that government workers are too removed from the reality of their lives and look down on ordinary people. Seeking protections not available to non-government workers who deal with the public can’t help their image.