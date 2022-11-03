Our view: Effort to insert NJ gun control into campaign stumbles

New Jersey enacted some of the nation’s most restrictive gun control laws ages ago. Since then, a long series of gun-control proposals unlikely to significantly further effect gun violence have served political purposes. The issue offers all sides too many opportunities for posturing, virtue signaling and fundraising to be neglected for long. With quality restrictions already having made New Jersey as anti-gun as states get, Gov. Phil Murphy was left to propose a large quantity of others -- 10 new gun-control laws in 2019 and another dozen as part of his reelection campaign last year.

Then in June a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit against New York State reasserted the right to carry a concealed weapon under the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment. We suspect that despite the horror and outrage Murphy and his fellow Democrats leading the Legislature duly expressed, they were partly and privately delighted to have a more legitimate occasion for making gun control part of this fall’s election campaign.

New York State already had shown the way by proposing and passing legislation to perhaps again all but prohibit concealed carry in a way the Constitution and justices would allow. New Jersey politicians apparently hoped to do likewise, right before the Nov. 8 election.

Murphy has promised to sign the bill re-restricting guns, whatever it end us saying. The state Senate’s Law and Public Safety Committee did its part by quickly approving the bill on Thursday. But then scheduled Assembly vote on it was suddenly withdrawn.

Democratic leaders in the Assembly said they needed to make “technical changes,” some of them to address issues raised by Republicans and the law enforcement community in the state, according to NJ Advance Media.

The measure includes plenty of restrictions on carrying firearms, perhaps enough for a court to conclude that this too effectively prohibits what the 2nd Amendment says must be allowed. It would require New Jersey gun owners to buy liability insurance and take more training courses. Those eligible for concealed carry permits -- previously almost exclusively retired law enforcers -- must pay a $200 fee, keep their weapon locked in the trunk while driving, and avoid carrying it at 25 categories of places including parks, restaurants and bars, entertainment facilities, and any private properties not expressly allowing and posting the right to carry.

The passage and signing of this collection of impediments to legally owning and carrying a firearm won’t come in time for photo-ops and news stories ahead of voters going to the polls next week. Whenever it arrives, though, it will soon be challenged in the courts.

Politicians could have waited a bit for case law to settle again in accord with the Supreme Court’s clearer guidance on the constitutional right to carry. But pushing a campaign issue with the public’s money is so appealing in an election year.