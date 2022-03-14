Our view: Early vote count can assist election fraud

A bill to allow election officials in New Jersey to open and process mail-in ballots 10 days before Election Day is advancing in the state Senate. The bill would also allow the counting of those votes and those cast early at machines a day before Election Day (24 hours after the conclusion of the early voting period, which will be 12 a.m. June 6 for the upcoming June 7 primary election).

Processing and counting ballots early is portrayed as an advantage and convenience for county election boards and officials. The massive and poorly executed increase in mail-in ballots during the pandemic -- sent by the state to voters whether they needed or requested them or not -- was a difficult and costly challenge to handle in a secure, accurate and credible way.

That’s no reason at all, though, to abandon the fundamental fairness principle of all elections that votes not be counted until the voting is done. Tabulating preliminary voting results makes it much easier to do just the amount of election fraud necessary to change an outcome.

This should be obvious to everyone in South Jersey who has witnessed Atlantic City’s long history of tainted and manipulated elections.

In the 2001 city election, ballot harvesting delivered 1,500 votes against the reelection of popular Mayor Jim Whelan, overturning the result of voting in person at polling-place machines.

When Whelan was subsequently elected to the state Legislature, he succeeded in having the number such ballots produced by so-called messengers reduced to three each, saying the evidence showed they resulted in “widespread fraud and abuse of elections.” That made it a bit more difficult for political operatives, requiring them to multiply the number of paid messengers producing ballots to achieve the votes needed to sway an election.

In the 2010 mayoral race, incumbent Don Guardian accused the campaign of opponent Frank Gilliam of preparing 2,000 fraudulent ballots, paying messengers $30 each for their three ballots allowed. Gilliam was elected and later federally convicted of wire fraud in an unrelated case.

Democratic congressional candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison in 2020 requested federal monitoring of the primary in Atlantic County, after the Board of Elections received two ballots signed by Atlantic City vote-by-mail organizer Craig Callaway. “Craig Callaway and his organization of family members and others have repeatedly been at the center of election disputes involving paper ballots submitted by mail and messenger,” she said. Callaway said he was acting as a messenger for city resident Chris Perry, taking a duplicate ballot to him, and mistakenly voted and signed Perry’s ballot and put it into a pre-printed envelope with Perry’s name on it.

Allowing ballots to be counted early creates the possibility of knowing just how many harvested ballots need to be submitted to change an election’s outcome. In an infamous case, Chicago political boss Richard Daley wouldn’t release city vote counts in the 1960 presidential election until he saw how many more votes John F. Kennedy needed to win the state. Then Daley released a city count giving his party a win by less than 9,000 votes statewide, with Illinois handing the presidency to Kennedy.

There are attempts all over New Jersey to override the choices made securely and freely by voters. They’re simply more amateurish and obvious in Atlantic City.

No wonder the only vote against the bill to allow counting ballots before Election Day was by Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.

The bill cleared the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee with bipartisan support. The tolerance of campaign and election manipulation by the Democratic and Republican parties suggests it may be useful to them in maintaining their near-monopoly of political power.

Polistina urged, “Rather than allow the potential release of information, why not get more machines and people (to count the votes on Election Day)? Let’s get the right number of machines and people.”

Quite right. Government in New Jersey wastes billions, but now officials are reluctant to spend a little to ensure another path to election fraud isn’t opened? How little they seem to value self-government and people’s faith in it.