Our view: Early machine voting on track for October

We’re glad to see the counties and state will be prepared for early voting on secure machines at special polling ahead of Election Day in November.
The Legislature passed the necessary bill in the spring, Gov. Phil Murphy signed it and the Atlantic County Board of Elections quickly began testing the electronic registration books that would make it possible.
This was a pretty tight deadline for choosing and acquiring new hardware, and ensuring it and the pertinent software integrated smoothly with the troubled state computer system.
Here at the start of September, all systems are go. The electronic poll books not only will allow people to vote at any of the six special sites set up for early machine voting, they’ll also enable poll workers to provide each voter with the ballot choices specific to their election district.
At first it looked like Atlantic County might be tripped up by a political dispute over where to put the 5th District early voting site. Democrats preferred more geographically central Buena Vista Township where they have an advantage; Republicans wanted the district’s largest city of Hammonton, where they are strong.
When the board split over the matter, it looked like the county clerk would have to make the call. Then a path was found to the obvious compromise -- put early voting sites in both. State law only requires the county to have at least five such sites, and the county can be reimbursed by the state for equipping up to seven of them. So six sites it is and everyone should be satisfied.
A shortcoming of early voting by mail is that it lets people submit their ballot before possibly crucial information about the candidates is available. We’d rather see informed choices, even at the slight inconvenience of a week or two of patiently watching the campaigns.
The early machine voting law opens those special polling places 10 days ahead of a general election and four to six days ahead of a primary. That should be far enough ahead, and even that nearly overtakes key campaign events.
For example, Stockton University and The Press are cosponsoring debates at its campuses among candidates for the state Legislature, county offices and Atlantic City mayoralty. A debate for county clerk and county commissioner candidates will be held Oct. 20 -- just three days before the early machine voting begins. The effect of those debates and others held a little earlier may still be unfolding when the earliest votes by machine are cast.
Early voting by machine is inherently more secure than by ballots sent into the public, handled and marked privately, and then returned. The longtime approach of only doing that when there was a reason for it was better.
Elected officials will want whatever system they think favors them, but attending to elections and casting ballots needs to work for voters too. The confident engagement in a dependable, transparent election process encourages popular support for the sometimes difficult form of self-government that distinguishes America.
