Our view: Early machine voting on track for October

We’re glad to see the counties and state will be prepared for early voting on secure machines at special polling ahead of Election Day in November.

The Legislature passed the necessary bill in the spring, Gov. Phil Murphy signed it and the Atlantic County Board of Elections quickly began testing the electronic registration books that would make it possible.

This was a pretty tight deadline for choosing and acquiring new hardware, and ensuring it and the pertinent software integrated smoothly with the troubled state computer system.

Here at the start of September, all systems are go. The electronic poll books not only will allow people to vote at any of the six special sites set up for early machine voting, they’ll also enable poll workers to provide each voter with the ballot choices specific to their election district.

At first it looked like Atlantic County might be tripped up by a political dispute over where to put the 5th District early voting site. Democrats preferred more geographically central Buena Vista Township where they have an advantage; Republicans wanted the district’s largest city of Hammonton, where they are strong.

