Our view: Dual-path program builds on Stockton high school credits

As part of the program, Stockton is providing advisers as well as college admissions and financial aid workshops for prospective students and parents. There are also academic and merit scholarships available for eligible students.

This excellent start took a major step last month when Stockton announced a similar agreement with the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. That will bring the benefits of the dual-path partnership to students in the three district high schools of Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek.

We’re especially glad to see this robust opportunity offered to students at Greater Egg Harbor, which has borne the brunt of the growing popularity of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology. Each year hundreds of students in the district are accepted into ACIT, requiring GEHR to pay it millions of dollars to cover their education. And with the county vo-tech school expanding, it soon will accept double the number of freshman.

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional and Stockton University dual-path partnership isn’t a cure for this inherent educational conflict -- we’ve suggested a countywide district would be fairest to all and less expensive.

But the accelerated course of study should provide substantial value to some GEHR students and make continuing their educational and career path there more appealing.