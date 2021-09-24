Our view: Dreaded overdue library book fines ending, at Cape May County Library and elsewhere

The following year, the American Library Association passed a resolution supporting fine-free lending. Research has shown that fines weren’t effective at getting materials returned on time, but fear of them was a significant factor in people ending their library use. And when libraries eliminated fines, they found long overdue items came back and with them, patrons who had avoided facing their fines there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The American Library Association asserts that imposition of monetary library fines creates a barrier to the provision of library and information services.”

Libraries in North Jersey considered the advice and found good reasons to make the change.

The director of Montclair’s library, Peter Coyl, told northjersey.com the policy resulted in an increase in library use. One woman, for example, had $150 in fines on books and such for her children, so she had switched to their cards and quit using hers. “When she heard we were fine-free and granting amnesty, she came in to reinstate her card so she could use the library on her own again,” he said.

When the Hackensack Library looked into dropping overdue fines, it found that they accounted for only a half of 1% of the budget.