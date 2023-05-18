Illegally operated all-terrain vehicles for decades have annoyed rural residents with their noise, damage to land and ability to evade identification and custody. In the past couple of years, illegal operation has seemed to expand into the suburbs and even cities, possibly a trend aggravated by the pandemic.

Important steps were taken last year at all levels to discourage illegal use of the three- or four-wheeled off-road vehicles where they are not allowed. A cooperative effort by Atlantic City and Atlantic County prompted state legislators serving the county to propose legislation strongly encouraging similar cooperation in other counties.

The bipartisan bill would establish ATV Law Enforcement Task Forces in each county in New Jersey to enhance and coordinate efforts to enforce laws pertaining to ATVs. Sponsors include Assemblymen Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, and William W. Spearman, D-Camden and Gloucester, and state Senators Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex.

County task forces would be required to develop mutual aid plans to coordinate enforcement of ATV laws, and make recommendations on enforcement.

Each task force would include the county prosecutor as its chair, and the county sheriff and chief law enforcement officers of every county and municipal police force in that county (or their designees). The chair would appoint a secretary, and task force members wouldn’t get pay or benefits, but could be reimbursed for related travel expenses.

This is a lot of officials who have no shortage of important work to do.

What’s more, they already can collaborate with regards to ATVs pretty much as they see fit without a new law.

Coordination on ATV enforcement and many other issues arose naturally among officials with Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the state. They started having biweekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings in response to a host of issues important to the city, but officials at all levels needn’t wait for a critical mass of issues to begin discussions and cooperation. Lower levels of informal work together may well be better targeted and more appropriate in most jurisdictions and for many tasks.

An important possible feature of the bill during its planning stages -- requiring identification plates on off-road vehicles -- inexplicably was omitted from the bill before its introduction in October. That would have enabled enforcement, as it does with street-legal motor vehicles, when illegal ATV operators flee and can’t be safely pursued. Pennsylvania has such a requirement and provides plates that must be mounted top-middle on ATVs for visibility from behind.

Perhaps officials worry that license plates for off-road vehicles would encourage their use on streets, where they are illegal and dangerous. They’ve remained illegal on streets and highways in Pennsylvania, but its plate requirement is an exception among states so maybe it creates other issues.

The state made other improvements to ATV enforcement last year, chief among them a bill signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy designating ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles illegally operated on public streets or highways as contraband subject to forfeiture. Since then, Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Absecon and other municipalities have enacted ordinances to allow their police to confiscate such vehicles and often also fine gas stations for fueling them if driven there on public roads.

The ATV task forces bill hasn’t advanced from the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee in the several months since its introduction, and that looks prudent for now.

The prospect of having an expensive ATV confiscated and destroyed may be enough to discourage most owners from illegal riding on public streets. Cooperation among law enforcers to track down violators and seize their machines, with or without a required task force, may help make it so.