Our view: Don’t overly politicize the NJ Pinelands Commission

Governors and the Legislature of New Jersey have gotten lost in their oversight of the Pinelands Commission, whose job it is to “preserve, protect and enhance the natural and cultural resources” of the 1.1 million-acre Pinelands National Reserve in South Jersey.

The reserve is home to nearly 500,000 people, so the commission must balance their economic, environmental and other interests in resolving issues within this fifth of all land in New Jersey. Commissioners should be broad-minded, capable of a fairly comprehensive understanding of all life in the pinelands, and of being fair and reasonable to all stakeholders -- human and wild -- in their deliberations and decisions.

That’s a lot to ask, but then a lot is at stake. Unfortunately, state leaders have fumbled the job and can’t reach the agreement needed to fill commission seats -- even though Democrats control the Legislature and the governor’s office

This was freshly and sadly demonstrated last month when special interest environmental groups exercised their apparent veto power over one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s three recent nominations to the Pinelands Commission.