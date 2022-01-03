Our view: Don’t overly politicize the NJ Pinelands Commission

Governors and the Legislature of New Jersey have gotten lost in their oversight of the Pinelands Commission, whose job it is to “preserve, protect and enhance the natural and cultural resources” of the 1.1 million-acre Pinelands National Reserve in South Jersey.
The reserve is home to nearly 500,000 people, so the commission must balance their economic, environmental and other interests in resolving issues within this fifth of all land in New Jersey. Commissioners should be broad-minded, capable of a fairly comprehensive understanding of all life in the pinelands, and of being fair and reasonable to all stakeholders -- human and wild -- in their deliberations and decisions.
That’s a lot to ask, but then a lot is at stake. Unfortunately, state leaders have fumbled the job and can’t reach the agreement needed to fill commission seats -- even though Democrats control the Legislature and the governor’s office
This was freshly and sadly demonstrated last month when special interest environmental groups exercised their apparent veto power over one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s three recent nominations to the Pinelands Commission.
There was no claim that Elvin Montero lacked the ability, experience or dedication to make an excellent commissioner. Single-minded environmental lobbyists only needed to hear that he is a deputy executive director of the New Jersey Chemical Council to declare him an enemy who wouldn’t put their interests first. “It’s nothing personal. It’s his day job,” said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the N.J. League of Conservation Voters.
Even from an environmental point of view, this is an ignorant bias. Someone with knowledge and experience of the chemical industry could be invaluable to the commission’s central role of protecting the purity of New Jersey’s largest groundwater resource.
A number of Pinelands Commission decisions suggest it might have too many knee-jerk environmentalists already.
In 2018, for the first time it denied a project request from another state agency -- the Department of Environmental Protection! -- to remove planted trees that were blocking the view from a fire tower in Bass River State Forest. That was putting 50,000 residents at risk, in an area where fires had twice killed firefighters. After widespread opposition to the decision and a reapplication by the DEP for its Forest Fire Service, the commission relented.
In 2014, the commission stopped a Hammonton turf farm from hosting soccer tournaments, even though low-intensity recreation activities are expressly permitted for that location. Citizens and their elected representatives were outraged, and almost took oversight of pines farmland away from the commission. A legislative compromise sponsored by then-Sen. Jeff Van Drew instead expressly allowed such field sports as low-intensity recreation.
Two other Murphy nominees to the commission have waited for state Senate approval for more than two years. One is a longtime member of the interest group Pinelands Preservation Alliance, and the other is a member of the Association of New Environmental Commissions. Maybe officials think their views and goals are too narrow to serve the commission well.
An attempt to balance political positions of the Pinelands Commission membership has its merits, but better still would have been if it weren’t politicized in the first place. This and many other positions serving the public should be nonpartisan, almost technical efforts. Officials might remember that ideal as they get the commission the members it needs to do its important work.
